Smart Applications International and Nakuru RFC Unveil Official Jersey, Sealing a Game-Changing Sports Partnership

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2025 – In a powerful display of corporate-sports synergy, Smart Applications International, Kenya’s premier healthcare technology provider, officially unveiled the Smart-branded Nakuru RFC jersey, solidifying their strategic partnership in the ongoing National Sevens Circuit tournaments and the recently concluded Kenya Cup.

This unveiling represents more than just a fresh kit; it’s the latest chapter in a partnership that has already proven impactful.

Since the sponsorship began, Nakuru RFC has staged a commendable comeback, secured key victories and avoided relegation, restoring pride for one of Kenya’s most storied rugby clubs outside Nairobi.

“At Smart, this partnership is about more than visibility; it’s about values,” said Isaiah Mosiori, CEO, Smart Applications International Limited, Kenya. “Nakuru RFC reflects the resilience, teamwork, and integrity we champion as a business. We’re proud to walk alongside them, not just as sponsors, but as partners in progress.”

Ms. Esther Kiringa, Smart’s Group Marketing Director, echoed the sentiment, noting that the jersey launch “symbolises more than sports branding; it’s a commitment to community empowerment and shared excellence.”

With a heritage of success and a passionate fanbase, Nakuru RFC represents not only sporting prestige but also regional resilience, qualities that align with Smart’s mission to expand access to innovation and healthcare solutions beyond urban centres.

Beyond Rugby: A Commitment to Community Impact

The Smart–Nakuru RFC partnership reflects the company’s broader agenda: using technology, sport, and community as tools for impact. With operations across all 47 counties in Kenya and presence in 12 African countries, Smart is firmly committed to supporting local talent and wellness initiatives.

Andrew Musangi, Board Chairman, Smart Applications International Limited, summed it up: “Rugby isn’t just a sport, it’s a discipline that shapes character. Supporting Nakuru RFC means investing in the future of our youth, our communities, and our collective aspirations.”

About Smart Applications International

Smart Applications International is a leading provider of digital healthcare and insurance technology solutions across Africa. With ISO certification and extensive regional experience, Smart leverages biometric and AI-driven technologies to improve healthcare accessibility, provider efficiency, and patient experiences. For more information, visit Smart Applications International.