Queens of Africa! Junior Malkia Strikers upstage Cameroon to win continental crown

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2025 – The national women’s Under 20 volleyball team put in a classic performance to win the African Championships by beating Cameroon in Yaounde on Monday night.

The Junior Malkia Strikers came into the tie buoyed, having already secured their slot at the World Championships in Surabaya, Indonesia.

However, Jackline Barasa’s side had a bone to pick with the hosts, having lost to them in their preliminary tie at the same venue, last week.

A 26-24 victory in the first set ensured that their revenge mission was well and truly on until the West Africans came storming to win 25-19 in the second set.

Nonetheless, the juniors steadied the ship with pinpoint service and concentration to win 28-26 in the third set.

The hosts seemed to have given up the fight in the decider set as Junior Malkia Strikers steamrolled to a 25-16 win to seal a famous victory.