PHOTOS: How History unfolded as Harambee Stars slew Atlas Lions of Morocco

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2025 – An event that will be forever etched in Kenyan football folklore, Harambee Stars did the unthinkable by notching what is arguably their biggest win in history.

Ryan Ogam strike in the 40th minute certainly sent shockwaves across Africa as the mighty Atlas Lions of Morocco were left wondering what had hit them.

Before Sunday — August 10, 2025 — Kenya had never beaten Morocco in an international competition.

The last meeting between the two was in 2014 were the Atlas Lions smacked Harambee Stars 3-0.

Ryan Ogam dribbles away from a Moroccan player.

However, history was not about to repeat itself on Sunday; Benni McCarthy’s charges made sure of that.

A fast break from Mohammed Siraj on the left and a pass to Ben Stanley who controlled the ball on the turn, tried to shoot but his strike was blocked.

Ryan Ogam celebrates after scoring for Harambee Stars against Morocco.

The deflection landed kindly at the feet of Ogam who took one touch to create space before firing a low left-footer past Moroccan keeper Elmehdi Al Harrar.

The capacity crowd at Kasarani Stadium went ballistic; the formbook had truly and well torn up whereas the odds had been turned on its head.

When Chrispine Erambo was given his marching orders in added time of first half, some would have feared the worst to come considering the pedigree of their opponents.

However, that this is a ‘new’ Harambee Stars was exhibited in their resolute defending and energetic excursions into the Moroccans’ danger area whenever the opportunity presented itself.

The Moroccans seemed a tame shadow of their usual selves, looking clueless with the ball despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession (no pun intended).

A Kenyan fan savours the moment during the match against Morocco.

Whenever they managed to penetrate through Stars’ backline, they encountered a brick wall in Kenya’s goalmouth in the form of Bryne Omondi.

Harambee Stars players protest to the referee as Morocco’s Ait Khalid walks away with the ball.

The custodian exhibited maturity beyond his years, instilling confidence in his defenders and constantly hawk-eyed to claim any crosses floated into the defence.

Harambee Stars midfielder Manzur Okwaro tackles Morocco’s Imad Riahi.

For all his troubles, he was deservedly named man of the match — continuing his exceptional performance between the sticks in the tournament.

Harambee Stars midfielder Chris Alpha Onyango in action.

A Kenyan flag celebrates with the national flag during the CHAN encounter against Morocco.

On the stands, the fans were truly the 12th man; cheering on and pushing the players from the first to the final whistle.

Kenyan fans enjoy themselves during Harambee Stars encounter against Morocco.

Not one moment did they fall silent but brought the necessary noise the players required to shed blood, sweat and tears on the pitch for the badge and the flag.

Every interception, save, attack and refereeing decision against the opponent was wildly cheered as if Harambee Stars had added another goal.

A Kenyan fan enjoys himself during Harambee Stars CHAN encounter against Morocco.

On the flipside, they were quick to jeer the Moroccans at every turn, transforming the stadium into a hostile arena for the North Africans.

As the referee blew the final whistle, the ecstasy in the stadium was palpable.

Kenyan fans in full force during Harambee Stars encounter against Morocco.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice president McDonald Mariga — for instance — left the VIP dais, rushed onto the pitch to celebrate with the team.

Harambee Stars players celebrate after their win over Morocco in the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

As a man who has suffered at the hands of the Moroccans severally in his playing career, he understands just what it means to get one over the Lions — especially on a grand stage such as this.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy applauds fans at full time.

Perched atop their group — and another Ksh 1 million each in bag — Harambee Stars would be tempted to step off the pedal a bit with the quarterfinals almost assured.

Harambee Stars players applaud fans after arrival at Kasarani Stadium.

However, much work remains to be done, what with Zambia to come on Sunday (August 17).

Ryan Ogam celebrates his goal with the fans.

A win against the southern Africans and McCarthy’s boys get to earn the right to play their quarterfinal tie in Nairobi, rather than travel to Kampala or Dar es Salaam.

It is just as well because with the 12th man always behind them, they can always tilt the odds in their favour.