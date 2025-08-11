‘Papa Mourinho would be proud:’ How McCarthy applied ex-Porto coach’s tactics in historic win over Morocco

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy admits he applied Jose Mourinho’s tactics in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Morocco in their third match of the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

The South African said he pulled out Mourinho’s ‘manual’ on how to survive with 10 men after Crispine Erambo was sent off for a reckless challenge at the tail end of the first half.

“I don’t know if you remember I played under a certain coach, Jose Mourinho…he was the master of that. As a player playing in a team with 10 men, it is hell…but we used to manage it like it was our everyday thing. I’ve learnt the trades and tricks by working with Mourinho…knowing where to adjust and who to sacrifice,” McCarthy said.

Following Erambo’s dismissal, the gaffer was forced into a tactical change in which he pulled out right winger Edward ‘Ondimo’ Omondi in favour of Chris Alpha Onyango in the no. 8 role.

He also pulled out Ryan Ogam – who scored the winning strike – for Bandari’s David Sakwa.

Chris Alpha Onyango in action for Harambee Stars.

However, what stood out in the South African’s tactical change was the use of Daniel Sakari – usually a right back – as a forward option.

The Kenya Police defender caught the eye with his tireless running upfront, chasing every loose ball, which at time caused tense moments for the Atlas Lions.

McCarthy says he had to rewind his mind and remember the tactics Mourinho would apply whenever his Porto team were reduced to 10 men.

“If you are in the lead, you protect it at all costs. Sometimes the defenders have to play midfield or even forward and that is the art that I have learnt playing under Jose. For me as a coach, I had to take my mind back and think, ‘okay, what would we do when one was sent off. You take one striker off and bring a defender on…one must run himself down as a donkey while the others, we park the bus…no, not a bus, but a train and then a bus in front,” the UEFA Champions League winner said.

Overall, the coach applauded the tactical discipline of his charges, noting that they made life difficult for their opponents.

“We were so tactically organised that Morocco did not know what to do with the ball when they had it. Even though they had 90 per cent of the ball, we were okay with that. The players gave it all on the pitch and I couldn’t be any prouder of them,” he said.

It is the first time Harambee Stars have beaten the Atlas Lions in a competitive match.

Their only other positive result against the Moroccans was a barren draw in a 2006 World Cup qualifier encounter at the Nyayo Stadium in June 2005.