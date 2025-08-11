More Money! Whole New Ball Game for Harambee Stars CHAN Campaign as Ruto Sweetens Multimillion Reward Package Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2025 – Harambee Stars players and technical bench will each receive Ksh 2.5 million if they beat Zambia in their final African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

This is part of a new bumper reward package promised to the team by President William Ruto, after they beat Morocco 1-0 in an epic duel at the same venue, last Sunday.

“Now, for Sunday, I want to make a new deal with you…if you win (against Zambia), each one of you will receive Ksh 2.5 million, as well as the technical bench,” the President said.

President William Ruto visiting Harambee Stars players at their hotel this morning after beating Morocco in CHAN

Additionally, each member of the team stands to walk away with Ksh 1 million and a two-bedroomed house — under the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) — at the location of their choice should they go past the quarterfinal stage.

President Ruto made the promise while visiting the team at their hotel on Monday morning, following their 1-0 win over the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Sunday.

The previous multimillion reward package included Ksh 1 million to each member of the delegation for every win and Ksh 500,000 for every draw.

Furthermore, Harambee Stars were to collectively receive Ksh 60 million if they made the knockout stages, an amount that would increase to Ksh 70 million if they reached the semis.

President William Ruto has increased his reward for the Harambee Stars, pledging KSh 2.5 million to each player if they win next Sunday’s game against Zambia, and KSh 1 million plus a two-bedroom home under the Affordable Housing Programme, at a location of their choice if they… pic.twitter.com/9fiLibfisj — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) August 11, 2025

A mouthwatering reward of Ksh 600 million awaits them should they go on and win the tournament, whose final is set for Kasarani Stadium on August 30.

Harambee Stars currently lead their group with seven points, having won twice and drawn once.

They started their maiden campaign with a 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on August 3, before holding Angola 1-1, despite playing with 10 men for 75 minutes.

President William Ruto with Head Coach Benni McCarthy during his visit to Harambee Stars players at their hotel this morning after beating Morocco in CHAN

They went a step further and made history on Sunday, beating Morocco by a solitary strike despite surviving for the whole of the second half with 10 men.

A win against Zambia on Sunday will see them top their group, guaranteeing them the opportunity to play their quarterfinal match on home soil – where their partisan fans have been a driving force behind the virtuoso performance in the competition.

On the other hand, a loss or draw could grant them second spot at best, meaning they would have to travel to either Uganda or Tanzania for their knockout fixtures.