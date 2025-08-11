Kenya pin down East African competitors, reclaim regional wrestling crown - Capital Sports
Action at the East Africa Amateur Wrestling Championships at the Kenyatta University.

Wrestling

Kenya pin down East African competitors, reclaim regional wrestling crown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2025 – Kenya once again reigned supreme at the East Africa Amateur Wrestling Championships, topping the medal standings after an emphatic display in both mat and beach wrestling at the second edition of the Regional Development Tournament (REDT).

The national team, blending youth and experience across men’s and women’s divisions, scooped 17 gold, 12 silver, and 6 bronze medals over the two-day competition staged at Kenyatta University and Strathmore University.

On day one, freestyle wrestling bouts on the mat yielded 12 gold and 4 silver medals for the hosts, while the beach wrestling duels on day two added 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals to Kenya’s tally.

Wrestlers in action at the East Africa Amateur Beach Wrestling at Strathmore University.

Burundi settled for second place, Mauritius finished third, and Uganda came fourth.

Junior boys head coach Mark Omumasaba lauded his charges, noting that the country’s depth at junior level signals a bright future.

“When you see 14- and 15-year-olds dominating at this level, it tells you Kenya is on the right track. They’re picking up the techniques quickly, and the hunger they have is exactly what we need heading to the Youth Olympics,” Omumasaba said.

Wrestlers go at it at the East Africa Amateur Wrestling Championships at the Kenyatta University.

The event also served as a selection platform for Kenya’s U15, U17, and U20 squads ahead of the Africa Beach Wrestling Championships in Casablanca, Morocco, scheduled for September 4–5.

Wrestlers prepare to take on each other at the East Africa Amateur Wrestling Championships at the Kenyatta University.

Vincent Aka, Regional Development Officer at United World Wrestling, praised Kenya’s investment in technical expertise.

“The growth here is evident, more qualified coaches, more trained referees. That foundation is key to grooming the next generation,” Aka remarked.\

With back-to-back home triumphs at the REDT, Kenya’s focus now turns to Morocco and the long-term target the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar.

