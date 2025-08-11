Caf wield axe on Kenya over stadium violations at CHAN, warns of serious punishment in future

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2025 – Only 27,000 fans will be allowed to attend Harambee Stars’ matches at the ongoing African Nations Championships (CHAN) at the Kasarani Stadium.

This is following a directive from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) who have now restricted ticket sales of 60 per cent of the stadium’s capacity.

Furthermore, only electronic ticket holders will be allowed into the stadium, with the continental football governing body strictly forbidding thermal ticket holders.

Caf’s directives come in the wake of repeated violations of stadium protocols, including security measures, at matches involving Harambee Stars.

Despite an earlier fine of Ksh 1.9 million — in the aftermath of the opening match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — the violations persisted in subsequent fixtures against Angola and Morocco.

In Sunday’s fixture against Morocco, in particular, fans broke through the barriers, eventually streaming into the stadium, which was already full to capacity.

At some point, police had to use teargas to disperse certain sections of the fans who were becoming rowdy.

“These incidents present unacceptable risks to spectators, staff and the integrity of the tournament,” Caf said in a letter to CHAN local organising committee chair Nicholas Musonye.

Moreover, the continental body has warned of serious sanctions against Kenya if the violations persist, including moving Kenya’s matches to an alternative venue.

“Caf expects full and immediate compliance with these directives. Failure to implement them may result in more serious sanctions, which may include consideration of alternative venues for the matches of the host team,” the letter reads.

The LOC is expected to undertake a rigorous public awareness campaign to enforce the safety protocols and entry requirements.