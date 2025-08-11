AK put stopwatch on rogue agents with new guidelines on athlete representation

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2025 – All athletes representatives (ARs) in Kenya will now be required to sign formal agreements with their clients (athletes).

Furthermore, those representing athletes aged 17 years and below must undergo specialized Continuing Professional Development (CPD) as prescribed by World Athletics (WA).

ARs will also have to first secure written consent from parents or guardians before initiating representation.

These are part of new guidelines issued by Athletics Kenya (AK) on ARs in the country.

The requirement to hold valid licenses will apply to all ARs whether relatives or coaches of the athlete.

In addition, the formal agreements must clearly outline in writing, the duration, scope, service fees, and termination clauses of their contracts.

Before terminating a contract with an AR, athletes will be required to send a notice of the same to AK.

In cases where the termination is not based on a just cause, the terminating party may be required to pay for financial damages.

The reforms are aimed at safeguarding athletes from exploitation by unscrupulous agents, ensuring greater athlete autonomy, and tightening oversight to curb financial abuse in track, field, and road running.