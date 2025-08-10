Skipper Abud, lethal striker Austine relegated to the bench as McCarthy makes wholesale changes for Morocco duel - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHAN 2025

Skipper Abud, lethal striker Austine relegated to the bench as McCarthy makes wholesale changes for Morocco duel

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a totally different side for their crucial African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter against Morocco at the Kasarani Stadium, this afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The South African has dropped Austine Odhiambo — Kenya’s top scorer thus far with two goals — as well as skipper Aboud Omar, centre back Alphonce Omija, right back Daniel Sakari and central midfielder Chris Alpha Onyango.

At the same time, the gaffer has handed starts to Mark Kibwage, who will skipper the side, as well AFC Leopards Lewis Bandi, Mohamed Siraj, and Chrispine Erambo.

Despite missing two glaring chances against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola, Gor Mahia midfielder Ben Stanley Omondi earns the nod in the starting XI.

Kenya will be seeking to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament that has seen them garner four points thus far.

They beat DRC by a solitary strike on Sunday before earning a hardfought 1-1 draw with Angola on Thursday night.

The Moroccans have thus far played one match, a 2-0 defeat of Angola on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020