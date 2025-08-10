Skipper Abud, lethal striker Austine relegated to the bench as McCarthy makes wholesale changes for Morocco duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a totally different side for their crucial African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter against Morocco at the Kasarani Stadium, this afternoon.

The South African has dropped Austine Odhiambo — Kenya’s top scorer thus far with two goals — as well as skipper Aboud Omar, centre back Alphonce Omija, right back Daniel Sakari and central midfielder Chris Alpha Onyango.

At the same time, the gaffer has handed starts to Mark Kibwage, who will skipper the side, as well AFC Leopards Lewis Bandi, Mohamed Siraj, and Chrispine Erambo.

Despite missing two glaring chances against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola, Gor Mahia midfielder Ben Stanley Omondi earns the nod in the starting XI.

Kenya will be seeking to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament that has seen them garner four points thus far.

They beat DRC by a solitary strike on Sunday before earning a hardfought 1-1 draw with Angola on Thursday night.

The Moroccans have thus far played one match, a 2-0 defeat of Angola on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.