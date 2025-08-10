Kenya Police sharpen armoury in preparation to cuff Champions League opponents in debut season

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Kenya Police have intensified their pre-season preparations ahead of a busy season in which they will be debuting in the Caf Champions League.

Head coach Etienne Ndayiragije says three weeks of training have enabled them to get up to speed as the countdown to the new season continues.

“We are have just finished three weeks of training. We thank God that everything has started really well. Our focus is on preparing the boys for the hard work that lies ahead,” the Burundian said.

The gaffer further expressed satisfaction with the fitness levels of the players who have reported to camp, even as a number of key men remain on national duty with Harambee Stars at the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

“I thank God that all of them have resumed training safely and have rested well…except for a few minor injuries, majority of them are in good shape and will continue to get better as we persist in our preparations,” Ndayiragije said.

The law enforcers have also been busy in the transfer window, letting go of a number of players while capturing the signature of national team youngster Edward ‘Ondimo’ Omondi.

Among those that have departed the club include former Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna, former Tusker FC forward Jesse Were, David Irishura, Francis Kahata and Tim Oyanda.

Arguably, the biggest loss for Afande has been the departure of Mohammed Bajaber to Tanzanian giants Simba SC, the former Nairobi City Stars forward having only just joined Police in January.

Regardless, Ndayiragije says they are still looking at a number of players who are undertaking trials at the club.

“There are a number of players we have invited for trials. They have given a glimmer of hope as to their abilities and we will continue to look at them. Soon, we will provide official information as to who we have signed,” he said.

Police will be facing Somalia’s Mogadishu City Club in the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

Should they progress, a duel with the winner of South Sudan’s Jamus FC vs Sudan’s Al Hilal awaits them in the second preliminary round.