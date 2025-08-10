Junior Malkia Strikers inch closer to World Champs qualification after thrashing Egypt - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Junior Malkia Strikers celebrate their win over Burundi. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

Junior Malkia Strikers inch closer to World Champs qualification after thrashing Egypt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2025 – The national women’s under 20 volleyball team qualified for the finals of the African Championships after walloping Egypt in Yaounde, Cameroon on Sunday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Junior Malkia Strikers made light work of the North Africans, thrashing them in straight sets of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-23.

They will now meet Cameroon in the final set for today, after the hosts thrashed Senegal 3-0 in the other semi-final.

It will be the second meeting in the tournament between the two sides after last week’s duel, which the West Africans won 3-1.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the World Championships.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020