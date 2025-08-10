Jepkoech ignites World Cross Country dream with win in Machakos - Capital Sports
Jepkoech ignites World Cross Country dream with win in Machakos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2025 – Kenyan youngster Maureen Jepkoech has set her sights on the World Cross Country Championships on January 10, next year, in Florida.

The 22-year-old has established herself as the queen of the local cross country circuit and now wants to transfer that form to the global level.

“I am happy that I managed to come to Machakos and win because I had prepared well. All I now need to do is to remain patient and focus on the World Cross Country Championships,” Jepkoech said.

She clocked 30:37 to win the senior women’s 10km race at the first leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series at the Machakos Teachers Training College in Machakos on Saturday.

Sandrafelis Chebet finished second in 31:07 as Rebecca Mwangi clocked 31:18 to take the final podium place.

The win continued Jepkoech’s hot streak in the cross country series, following her win at the same competition in last year’s edition.

She was also victorious at the second leg of last year’s series, held in Kapsokwony.

Moreover, the youngster was delighted to resume her winning ways after failing in her bid to qualify for the World Championships in Tokyo.

She finished a distant 15th in the women’s 5000m at last month’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, United States, a race that was used by Athletics Kenya (AK) as trials to select its representatives at the global competition.

From Japan to Machakos glory

Also, at Saturday’s race, Japan-based Gideon Rono cruised to victory in the senior men’s 10km, cutting the tape in 28:12.

Vincent Langat followed closely in 28:18 as Silas Senchura had to be content with third, after running 28:19.

Rono admitted the race was no walk in the park, noting that the chilly weather had somewhat complicated matters for him as well.

“The chilly weather was bit of a problem but regardless I am happy to have won today. I hope to make the team for the World Cross Country although I know the competition for places will be very stiff,” he said.

The men’s Under 20 8km was also another fierce fight, with Festus Kimorwo romping to victory in 21:52, ahead of Ronald Kipkoech (21:53) and Kevin Kiprop (21:56) in second and third respectively.

In the women’s Under 20 6km, Cynthia Chepkurui cut the tape in 18:54, ahead of Joyline Chepkemoi (19:00) and Jane Wangari (19:02) in second and third respectively.

The second leg of the series will be held in Kapsokwony on September 6.

