Harambee Stars stun Morocco to firmly top group in CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Harambee Stars produced one of the biggest upsets in the history of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) with a 1-0 win over Morocco at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Ryan Ogam scored in the 40th minute, latching on to Ben Stanley’s deflected shot to fire past Moroccan keeper Elmehdi Al Harrar.

Kenya had to play the remainder of the match with 10 men after Crispine Erambo was red carded for a reckless challenge in added time.

For all their numerical deficiency, Harambee Stars put up a stoic defensive performance, limiting the Atlas Lions to minimal chances.

Harambee Stars now lead Group A with seven points from three matches.