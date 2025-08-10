HALFTIME REPORT: Ogam strike puts Kenya ahead against Morocco as Erambo sent for early shower after red card - Capital Sports
Fans celebrating goal against DR Congo in CHAN opener. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

HALFTIME REPORT: Ogam strike puts Kenya ahead against Morocco as Erambo sent for early shower after red card

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 – Ryan Ogam scored a 40th minute goal as Harambee Stars lead Morocco after 45 minutes of their African Nations Championships (CHAN) at the Kasarani Stadium.

The Tusker FC forward latched on to Ben Stanley Omondi’s deflected shot before firing a left-footed strike past Moroccan keeper Elmehdi Al Harrar.

However, Harambee Stars will play the next 45 minutes with 10 men after Crispine Erambo was red carded in added time.

Nonetheless, Benni McCarthy’s charges have shown steely hearts for the majority part of the half, overcoming a barrage of attacks from the Atlas Lion’s at the start of the match to go on and dominate it.

A big second half awaits Harambee Stars as they strive to contain the Moroccans who have only won one match thus far.

