From Porto teammates to tactical rivals: McCarthy keen to upset attack-minded Moroccan coach in CHAN duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy believes his former teammate Terrek Sektioui has ingrained his identity as an attacking player into his Moroccan team.

McCarthy says Sektioui was a very good forward during his playing days and has infused the same philosophy as the Atlas Lions head coach.

“We had a stint together at Porto and he was an attacking forward on the wing play…really good…really adventurous. I think he sets his team up in the same manner that he was as a player,” the South African said.

Sektioui enjoyed a longstanding career in the Netherlands before moving to Porto in 2006 where he won the Primeira Liga.

It was during that stint that the Moroccan played on the same team with McCarthy who had earlier won the UEFA Champions League with the Portuguese giants.

The two are set to cross paths once again on Sunday but this time as coaches on opposite sides of the dugout.

While the South African is taking charge of his first national team in his career, Sektioui has been previously in charge of his country’s under 23 team.

At the club level, he won the Caf Confederations Cup with RS Berkane in 2019/20.

Ahead of their clash on Sunday, McCarthy says Sektioui’s charges will most definitely come at Harambee Stars.

Nonetheless, McCarthy is keen to disrupt their flow of play.

“I know they are going to go for it because they have a massive opportunity but for us we know we just need to keep our discipline…keep our defence and midfield line really tight because we will also get opportunities and it is up to us to make the most of them,” the former Manchester United forwards coach.

Kenya have it all to do to reverse their recent poor run against the Atlas Lions, who tore them apart in their last meeting in 2014, winning 3-0 in an international friendly.

The best result Harambee Stars have ever ground out against the North African giants was a barren draw in Nairobi in June 2005 in a 2006 World Cup qualifier tie at the Nyayo Stadium.

Happy for McCarthy

Speaking at the same time, Sektioui expressed happiness at seeing his former teammate excelling in his young coaching career thus far.

“I have very good memories of him as a player, having had the chance to play with him. I had the chance to meet him before the prematch conference and was very happy to see him. They’ve played Angola and DRC and already have four points, so he’s done very well and I am happy for him,” he said.

Morocco, who boast two CHAN titles in 2018 and 2020, have only played one match thus far – a 2-0 win over Angola on Sunday at the Nyayo Stadium.