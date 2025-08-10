Bhayani and Team Shine at KCB Golf Series in Sigona - Capital Sports
Second from left, KCB Bank Kenya Director of Finance James Mugo, awards the overall team winners Dilash Bhayani, D.S. Bhachu, Ashit Shah, and Rasesh Bakhai during the 17th leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the Sigona Golf Club. PHOTO/KCB

Golf

Bhayani and Team Shine at KCB Golf Series in Sigona

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2025 – The four-ball of Dilash Bhayani, D.S. Bhachu, Ashit Shah, and Rasesh Bakhai emerged as the overall team champions of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, carding an impressive 107 points at the lush par-72 Sigona Golf Course on Saturday.

They edged out the four-ball of Bhupinder Sehmi, Imran Nanji, Nishwal Shah, and Gopal Savani, who secured second place with 106 points on countback.

Both teams have booked their spots in the tour’s grand finale set for December 5, 2025.

Speaking after the victory, Bhayani said: “This win means a lot to us. We came in with a plan, stayed focused on every shot, and supported each other throughout. Golf is a game of patience, precision, and partnership, and today we proved what can be achieved when all four come together. We are thrilled to be heading to the grand finale and will be giving it our absolute best to bring the title home.”

Handicap 16 golfer Palkesh Shah produced an outstanding round, carding 41 Stableford points to claim the overall winner’s title of the day.

He edged out fellow handicap 16 player Pritesh Patel on countback, with Patel settling for the overall runner-up position.

Bethwel Ogwayo, playing off handicap 15, posted 39 points to clinch the men’s winner’s title.

He edged out handicap 12 golfer Nasoor Verje, who matched his d his score but lost on countback.

In the ladies’ category, Nirmla Devi (24) emerged as the winner with 38 points, followed closely by Archana Sanger (16), who finished as runner-up on 37 points.

Division 2 honours went to Winnie Ngethe (41), who delivered a remarkable 41-point performance.

In the guests’ category, Nicholas Gathuru (15) took top spot with 39 points, while among staff, Millicent Mello (20) was crowned winner with 32 points, ahead of runner-up Nelson Wanyoyi (25), also on 32 points.

The junior title went to Reyaan Nanji (16) with 23 points.

Special prizes saw Daniel Karuga take Nearest to Pin, while the Longest Drive accolades went to Scola Onsongo in the ladies’ category and G.M. Gitau in the men’s.

The next leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour will be held at the Railway Golf Club on August 16, 2025.

