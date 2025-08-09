Pictorial: “Kasarani was a Vibe!” Angola coach Goncalves hypes Harambee Stars fans after CHAN clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – Angolan head coach Pedro Goncalves was amazed by the electric atmosphere at the Kasarani Stadium during Thursday’s night encounter against Harambee Stars in the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

The Portuguese says the vociferous environment from the home crowd was the best his players could ever play in and test themselves.

“Every time we play, the mentality is to beat every opponent we come against. A lot of these players don’t have the opportunity to play in the senior team and this kind of atmosphere. It was very wonderful,” Goncalves said.

It’s Full Time! Kenya celebrates as Angola frustrated after seeing late winner ruled out by VAR. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The Angolans were left frustrated after a 1-1 draw with the home team in a fixture that had its fair share of drama.

The Cosafa defending champions took the lead early in the first half through Jo Paciencia’s close range finish.

A Harambee Stars fans dances during their match against Angola. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

However, Austin Odhiambo drew Harambee Stars level in the 12th minute through coolly-taken penalty after he had been fouled in the box by Afonso Marques.

Marvin Nabwire was then sent off in the 15th minute following a last-ditch tackle on Alem, with the midfielder having latched onto a misplaced pass by Bryne Omondi.

Despite dominating possession, the Angolans were unable to break down Benni McCarthy’s men who defended stoically with their numerical disadvantage.

Deadly striker Austin Odhiambo wheels away after equalizing for Harambee Stars from the spot against Angola. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Goncalves and Co. thought they had grabbed the winner at the death when Joao Manha headed past Omondi only for the substitute’s goal to be chalked off for offside.

The disappointing outcome notwithstanding, Goncalves chose to focus on their next encounter against Zambia.

“I didn’t watch it all on video but I choose to believe what VAR says. It is why it exists…to create fairness in such kind of situations. I believe that but I am yet to watch the incident to know whether he was truly offside,” he said.

Clear the ball! Stars and Angola vie for an aerial ball. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The Angolans sit fourth in Group A with a single point from two game but regardless, Goncalves vowed that his team will fight to make it to the knockout stages.

“We have played two difficult matches…against Morocco, who are the best in Africa and have the best league…and then the home team, who brought a very great atmosphere. Our performances in both games deserved better but that is football. We keep fighting,” he said.

On the other hand, it was jubilation for co-hosts Kenya led by skipper Abud Omar who are a on a positive trajectory to seal a quarter final slot on their debut.

Harambee Stars captain Abud Omar applauding fans after securing a point with 10-men against a marauding Angola. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Thank you Harambee Stars! fans appreciate. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA