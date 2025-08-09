No more frantic starts: Harambee Stars coach McCarthy asks players to grow nerves of steel

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy admits he is worried about the nervousness of his players in the first two matches at the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

McCarthy says that the fact that they start games on the backfoot does not bode well for future matches against stronger opposition.

“We are causing ourselves so much pain with our mistakes. Players are still nervous at the start of our matches…I understand the occasion is big but I think at this point, we now have to take control. First half, we looked extremely nervous and then in the second half, everybody calms down but you can’t do that in football. That’s why levels are completely different,” the South African said.

Harambee Stars endured a huge test of nerves, having to play 75 minutes against Angola with 10 men after Marvin Nabwire was sent off for a last ditch tackle on Alem.

The Thursday night encounter morphed into the same storyline as their first match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the same venue on Sunday.

Considering it is their maiden appearance in the tournament, the players have exhibited tendencies of a deer stuck in the headlights in the early stages of both matches.

In their tie against DRC, they conceded an early goal to Jephthe Kitambala, which was fortunately ruled out for a foul in the build-up to the strike.

Ben Stanley Omondi in action for Harambee Stars against Angola. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Another cause of worry for McCarthy is the failure by his players to be clinical with their chances and make the right decisions in critical moments.

In particular, the South African singled out Gor Mahia midfielder Ben Stanley Omondi for two glorious chances he has missed in the two fixtures.

Against DRC, the forward shot wide when one-on-one with keeper, having marginally beaten the offside trap to latch on to a looped pass from the middle.

Against Angola, in the dying embers of the game, Omondi attempted a through-pass to Ryan Ogam, having done well to break into the opponent’s danger area.

The pass was intercepted and directly resulted in a goal by Joao Manha, which was fortunately disallowed for offside.

Harambee Stars defender Sylvester Owino celebrates after the match against Angola. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Reflecting on the incident, McCarthy admitted the player should have done better.

“You have this opportunity where you have done well to go on the fast break and Angola are probably exhausted to get back. I understand from an attacking midfielder’s perspective the desire to thread in a cross to Ryan but then there’s the left back (Abud Omar) overlapping and it would be better to pass it to him so he can cross into the box. You can also choose to run to the corner flag and run down the clock. However, he went for this dangerous pass that was intercepted and immediately resulted in a goal,” he said.

Notwithstanding, McCarthy praised the team for fighting gallantly in what is the toughest match of his coaching reign so far.

“I am just excited and happy for the players that they fought and showed resilience. Hopefully, the fans could be happy with what they saw…they saw a team that will fight until the last minute,” the former Porto striker said.

Harambee Stars turn attention to their next match, which is against Atlas Lions on Sunday at the Kasarani Stadium.