Minor blip in Team Kenya Billie Jean King Cup promotion campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 9, 2025 – Team Kenya’s promotion dreams at the Billie Jean King Cup took a minor dent after Melissa Mwakha lost the opening tie to her Moroccan opponent in Windhoek, Namibia on Saturday morning.

Mwakha fought gallantly but still lost 4-6 3-6 to Malak El Alami in the singles tie.

African Games champion Angella Okutoyi is up next in a singles encounter against Yasmine Kabbaj in what will be Kenya’s last chance to resuscitate their Group II promotion efforts.

The match will be followed by the doubles, which could play a critical role in deciding which of the two nations qualifies to the next category of the prestigious competition.

Kenya qualified for the promotion playoff final after defeating Botswana 3-0 on Wednesday.