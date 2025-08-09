Harambee Stars ready to put down Atlas Lions as key hitman Masoud Juma returns from injury

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 9, 2025 – Harambee Stars striker Masoud Juma is set to feature in Sunday’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter against Morocco after recovering from a minor injury.

Head coach Benni McCarthy says the Migori Youth attacker is set for one final assessment before the do-or-die duel with the North Africans.

“The progress is really good…when I spoke to the doctor and the team physio, the said he is feeling really great. We have one final training session this afternoon (Saturday) and we will assess him and also find out from him how he is feeling physically,” the gaffer said.

The South African added that Juma could be thrown straight into the action or come off from the bench.

“Overall, he’s ready for selection so it’s just for the technical bench to decide whether to put him in straight away or give him some more time on the bench before bringing him on,” McCarthy said.

The ex-Kariobangi Sharks attacker missed Harambee Stars’ second Group A match against Angola on Thursday night after suffering a knock from their opening tie against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a week ago.

In his absence, McCarthy opted for Austin Odhiambo as a false nine, the Gor Mahia attacking midfielder netting his second goal of the tournament via a penalty in the first half.

Kenya top Group A with four points, having already beaten the Congolese Leopards while neutering the threat of the Angolan Antelopes with a 1-1 draw.

Nonetheless, the Atlas Lions of Morocco present a different kind of threat compared to the two previous opponents.

Despite being starved of possession in their first match against Angola on Sunday last week, the North Africans devoured their opponents courtesy of two well-taken goals.

Not scared of Morocco

Coming from an energy sapping expedition against Angola – in which they had to defend for 75 minutes with 10 men – Harambee Stars will have it all to do against the two-time CHAN champions who have had a whole week to rest.

McCarthy acknowledges that his charges will have to remain switched on lest the Lions pounce on them.

“We will have to be at our best for the entirety of the match because they are a well-

-organised team that likes to entice you to attack them and then hit you on the counter. We will have to remain disciplined and organised for the full minutes,” the former Porto striker said.

The North Africans are ranked first in Africa and boast one of the most organised leagues on the continent.

McCarthy is not overawed by these advantages, however, noting that it will be a 11v11 battle come Sunday.

“You may have the best federation, organisation in the world but that means nothing when you step onto the pitch. Despite all that, you still have to step into the pitch and give it your all. Come tomorrow, we will be playing with heart and determination…11 players against 11,” he said.

The match kicks off at 3.00 pm at Kasarani Stadium, with the other Group A encounter featuring Angola and Zambia at the Nyayo Stadium.