Dear VAR We Appreciate You:  Harambee Stars Captain Abud Posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Harambee Stars skipper Abud Omar has appreciated the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for coming to their rescue severally in their debut at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

VAR has come in handy for co-hosts Kenya, with the latest coming on Thursday night against Angola when Joao Manha nodded a bullet header on the death, but their celebration was cut short after VAR ruled it offside, to give Harambee Stars a lifeline and go on to secure an important 1-1 draw.

After the match, a jubilant Omar, posted a picture of himself at the VAR screen, saying, “Dear VAR we appreciate you ❤️.”

Captain Abud Omar appreciating fans. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Another incidence is in the same match against Angola where Kenya equalised five after the Palancas Negras drew the first blood through Austin Odhiambo’s penalty after VAR ruled the Gor Mahia striker was fouled in the box by Afonso Marques.

However, Kenya could not be spared by the VAR either, following Marvin Nabwire red card for a foul on Alem on the 15th mark, seeing the referee cancel the initial yellow card for the matching orders.

Harambee Stars captain Abud Omar applauding fans after securing a point with 10-men against a marouding Angola. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In Kenya’s opening match against two-time winners DR Congo, Harambee Sars were the darling of VAR after chalking off the Congolese fifth minute’s Jephte Kitambala strike, judging a foul on Sylvester Owino in the buildup.

This is the first time the VAR is being utilized in Kenya since world football governing body introduced it in 2019.