Dear VAR We Appreciate You:  Harambee Stars Captain Abud Posts - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars skipper Abud Omar taking a look at the VAR screen after Kenya's 1-1 draw against Angola. Photo/FKF

CHAN 2025

Dear VAR We Appreciate You:  Harambee Stars Captain Abud Posts

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Harambee Stars skipper Abud Omar has appreciated the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for coming to their rescue severally in their debut at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

VAR has come in handy for co-hosts Kenya, with the latest coming on Thursday night against Angola when Joao Manha nodded a bullet header on the death, but their celebration was cut short after VAR ruled it offside, to give Harambee Stars a lifeline and go on to secure an important 1-1 draw.

After the match, a jubilant Omar, posted a picture of himself at the VAR screen, saying, “Dear VAR we appreciate you ❤️.”

Captain Abud Omar appreciating fans. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Another incidence is in the same match against Angola where Kenya equalised five after the Palancas Negras drew the first blood through Austin Odhiambo’s penalty after VAR ruled the Gor Mahia striker was fouled in the box by Afonso Marques.

However, Kenya could not be spared by the VAR either, following Marvin Nabwire red card for a foul on Alem on the 15th mark, seeing the referee cancel the initial yellow card for the matching orders.

Harambee Stars captain Abud Omar applauding fans after securing a point with 10-men against a marouding Angola. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In Kenya’s opening match against two-time winners DR Congo, Harambee Sars were the darling of VAR after chalking off the  Congolese fifth minute’s Jephte Kitambala strike, judging a foul on Sylvester Owino in the buildup.

This is the first time the VAR is being utilized in Kenya since world football governing body introduced it in 2019.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020