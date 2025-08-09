Are you ready to rumble? Kenya to host East Africa wrestling showdown - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wrestling

Are you ready to rumble? Kenya to host East Africa wrestling showdown

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 9, 2025 – The second edition of the East Africa Amateur Wrestling Championships begins today at the Kenyatta University, Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The competition will then be followed by beach wrestling at the same venue on Sunday, with five countries — including Kenya, Mauritius , Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda — set to participate.

The hosts will be seeking to maintain their stranglehold on the championships, which began last year with the highest score of 121 points.

Team Kenya swept all the medals in the men’s 80kg and 70kg categories; some of the top medalists who shone for the winners include Mathayo Mahabila (men’s 80kg) and Jane Kwamboka (70kg).

United World Wrestling ( UWW) International Referee Educator Charles Villet undertakes a training session on Friday.

Ahead of Saturday’s opening ceremony, 18 coaches and 11 referees from the participating countries underwent a two-day training as part of the Regional Development Tournament ( REDT) workshop in Nairobi.

The training was spearheaded by United World Wrestling ( UWW) International Referee Educator Charles Villet.

Villet expressed satisfaction with the zeal shown by participants to upgrade their knowledge and skills.

“This is the second year we are doing this and am glad to witness the zeal and willingness to learn from this part of the continent. With such workshops, surely we are going to get it right on the mat and the sand,” the South African said.

Villet, who has officiated at three Olympic Games including Rio (2016), Tokyo (2020) and Paris (2024), graduated one referee with a Level 1 UWW certificate, and 10 more to UWW Level 2.

Additionally, eight coaches graduated with Level 1 UWW coaching certificates whereas 10 made it to Level 2.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020