Are you ready to rumble? Kenya to host East Africa wrestling showdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 9, 2025 – The second edition of the East Africa Amateur Wrestling Championships begins today at the Kenyatta University, Nairobi.

The competition will then be followed by beach wrestling at the same venue on Sunday, with five countries — including Kenya, Mauritius , Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda — set to participate.

The hosts will be seeking to maintain their stranglehold on the championships, which began last year with the highest score of 121 points.

Team Kenya swept all the medals in the men’s 80kg and 70kg categories; some of the top medalists who shone for the winners include Mathayo Mahabila (men’s 80kg) and Jane Kwamboka (70kg).

United World Wrestling ( UWW) International Referee Educator Charles Villet undertakes a training session on Friday.

Ahead of Saturday’s opening ceremony, 18 coaches and 11 referees from the participating countries underwent a two-day training as part of the Regional Development Tournament ( REDT) workshop in Nairobi.

The training was spearheaded by United World Wrestling ( UWW) International Referee Educator Charles Villet.

Villet expressed satisfaction with the zeal shown by participants to upgrade their knowledge and skills.

“This is the second year we are doing this and am glad to witness the zeal and willingness to learn from this part of the continent. With such workshops, surely we are going to get it right on the mat and the sand,” the South African said.

Villet, who has officiated at three Olympic Games including Rio (2016), Tokyo (2020) and Paris (2024), graduated one referee with a Level 1 UWW certificate, and 10 more to UWW Level 2.

Additionally, eight coaches graduated with Level 1 UWW coaching certificates whereas 10 made it to Level 2.