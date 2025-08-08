Tickets treasure hunt: CHAN presents opportunity to make a killing

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – At the tail-end of Harambee Stars’ match against Angola on Thursday night, the stadium announcer revealed that a total of 46, 520 fans had been in attendance for the African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter.

On the surface of it, this is music to the ears of African football – and particularly – Kenyan football, which has for many years survived on its knees due to low attendance at various league matches.

However, a deep dive into ticket sales and questions continue to abound over the transparency and the fairness of the process.

During an interview on NTV’s Fixing the Nation breakfast show on Monday, Local Organising Committee (LOC) chair Nicholas Musonye denied claims that there are individuals who have purchased tickets in bulk and are reselling them at higher prices.

“All the ticket sales are being undertaken by Caf (Confederation of African Football). There is no politician who is hoarding tickets,” Musonye said.

The same was emphasised by Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi who said Kenya’s role as far as ticket sales are concerned has been to mobilise people to buy them.

“Caf are the one’s responsible for selling tickets while we are just mobilizing people to buy them. Much as Kasarani is built to accommodate 48,000 people, we can only avail 46,000 tickets as directed by Caf,” he said.

Ticket giveaways

His statement notwithstanding, the Internet has been awash with various people claiming to be giving away tickets to Harambee Stars matches.

These giveaways have been conducted in the form of quizzes, where interested fans are supposed to answer certain questions for a chance to get one of the tickets.

However, the big quiz is…why would someone purchase a ticket if he/she has no intention to go to the match?

Why would they buy tickets in bulk then run a competition for marketing purposes, claiming to give them away to a lucky fan?

Why not give this ‘lucky fan’ the chance to purchase this ticket by himself rather than subject them to rigorous questions and processes to obtain them?

This was the case ahead of Sunday’s encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at Kasarani Stadium.

It was commonplace to see several politicians, most notably, Korogocho MCA Absalom ‘Mobimba’ Odhiambo, who was flashing wads of tickets to give away to several lucky fans.

This, even as various people attested to have tried purchasing a ticket to no avail.

On the material day of Harambee Stars encounter against DRC, some fans reported having to pay double for a ticket that was going for Ksh 200.

Man eat man society

A term this writer likes to use, the CHAN tickets fiasco is yet another evidence of the man-eat-man philosophy that characterises the Kenyan society.

The competition has presented a glorious opportunity for certain individuals to make a killing by purchasing the tickets well beforehand and passing them on for a profit – whether economic, political or social.

The lowest price of a ticket is Ksh 200, meant to accommodate the many football fans who come from this lower cadre of the Kenyan society.

Yet, in characteristic capitalistic fashion, there are unscrupulous individuals who have made hay of the sunshine that is CHAN.

The result is people across social media – many of them prominent people – enticing football fans with tickets to go and watch Harambee Stars – capitalising on their passion for the game and desperation to go watch their beloved team.

Already, tickets for Sunday’s do-or-die tie between Harambee Stars and Morocco have sold out.

In a few days’ time, one will not miss to see competitions and giveaways for tickets to the match.

Such has been the storyline of CHAN 2024 in Kenya; beneath the capacity crowds at Kasarani Stadium – shouting themselves hoarse in love for their team – is a story of a tiresome treasure hunt for the tickets to witness a historic event of a lifetime.

Kenya is a concrete jungle it seems…and only the strongest and fastest survive – at least as far as getting a ticket to CHAN is concerned.