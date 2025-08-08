Sikhs unfazed by Kanbis’ challenge as 30-overs div 3 league starts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The tussle for the Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) 50-Overs League enters Matchday 7 with all the “big guns” determined to up their antes at various venues in the city.

Whatever anyone might think, leaders Kanbis A must be wary of dropping any points in their title defense as they face Sikh Union A at their Eastleigh High backyard.

The Eastleigh troops are unlikely to play their run-hungry captain and international player Dhiren Gondaria currently nursing a hamstring injury from the recent Kenya team tour of Entebbe.

“I am still doubtful to start Sunday’s match, but then again, the team’s spirit and resilience are intact, as was witnessed during our outings with the national team in the Pearl of Africa series in Uganda,” highlighted Dhiren, who sat out of last weekend’s Kanbis’ 198-run win over Swamibapa.

In the event Dhiren fails to return this weekend, then stand-in captain Sachin Bhudiya will lead the charge for the leaders alongside the likes of Rakep Patel and their newly recruited Indian pro, Murtaza Trunkwala, who made a scintillating debut with a brilliant 91 runs off 81 balls last weekend.

Asked about, Sikh Union’s chances, Captain Sukhdeep Singh explained: “Whoever plays good cricket on the day shall cease the win. We have just decided to go out there and perform our best. We, as a young side, have kept Kanbis on their toes, and we believe we can do it this weekend too. We just want to play the best cricket we can.”

In another Super Division match, Swamibapa A takes on Sir Ali A at Nairobi Jafferys. Having suffered humiliation at the hands of Kanbis last weekend, Swamibapa A will be looking to vent their spleen on Sir Ali Muslim Club (SAMC A) in a bid to revivify their spirited campaign on the NCCA log.

Sachin Gill, arguably Swamibapa’s finest all-rounder, believes the team is in good shape despite last weekend’s adversity.

Asked why Swamibapa suffered rapid collapses in their order of batting, Sachin reacted: “We will definitely bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Kanbis. It was one of those days when everything went wrong for us, be it bowling/fielding, and batting. There is nothing much for now, just normal cricket. As a team, you normally will encounter a few games like this; you can’t just be winning all the games.”

Reflecting on their loss, Sachin Gill continued: “We didn’t take our chances on the field that cost us while bowling. And coming to batting, I think in a long league like this, you sometimes have games like these. We will not focus too much on this and move forward as this league is still fresh,h and you never know what happens in the games coming.” The boys are all geared up for the upcoming games and will put in their best efforts.

–Ngara Take Fight To Ruaraka A–

Ngara A hosts 2023 Champions Ruaraka A in another highly anticipated match at Ngara Sports Club in South C.

Ngara, presently lying seventh on the NCCA log, has maintained a sizable chunk of players who played in last year’s Division One led by Rajiv Sutaria and their new vice-captain Dhyey Patel.

Stalwarts of Ngara A include Mehul Patel, Nikul Patel, and Amit Shukla, who the South C side will peg on for experience. International pros expected to spice up Ngara’s campaign for the entire season are Shubham Chagg and Ganesh Mansuria, who have come in handy on both the bat and ball.

The Nitish Hirani-led Ruaraka A appear to have rediscovered the much-needed form despite a 7- 7-wicket blow to Kanbis A on the opening day of the 50-overs season and are on a run of 5 consecutive victories.

In another Super Division match, Kongonis A face Shree Cutch leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS A) at their Nairobi Club home turf. Kongonis have so far been very poor in the league and will be hoping for inspiration from former Kenyan captain Shem Ngoche to get them their first victory of the season. On the other hand, SCLP seems to have found the right balance after securing victory against Stray Lions last weekend.

Stray Lions A have a date with Nairobi Gymkhana A at Peponi. Stray Lions need to get their act together against a vastly improved Nairobi Gymkhana side if they are to have any chance of a positive result this week.

NCCA’s Division Three league for Development teams kicks off this Saturday with 6 teams participating. It’s a good opportunity for youngsters to finally get a chance to play competitive cricket.

Full Weekend fixtures are as follows: –

Sun/10/08/2025

SUPER DIVISION

Swamibapa A vs Sir Ali A (Nbi Jaffrey’s) Kanbis A vs Sikh Union A (Eastleigh) Kongonis A vs SCLPS A (Nbi Club)

Ngara A vs Ruaraka A (Ngara SC)

Stray Lions A vs Nbi Gymkhana A (Peponi)

DIVISION ONE

Sir Ali B vs Swamibapa B (Sir Ali)

Sikh Union B vs Kanbis B (Sikh Union)

SCLPS B vs GI A (SCLPS)

Ruaraka B Ngara B (Ruaraka)

Obuya A Wolves CC A (Lenana)

DIVISION TWO

Nbi Gymkhana B vs Swamibapa Development (Nbi Gymkhana)

Stray Lions C vs Obuya B (Impala)

Wolves CC B vs GI B (Viraj)

Sat/9/08/2025

DIVISION THREE (30 Overs)

Sikh Union Development vs Ruaraka Development (Sikh Union)

Hirani Development vs SCLPS Development (Ruaraka)

Kanbis Development vs Legends CC B (Eastleigh)