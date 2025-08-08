Rift Valley Sports Academy clash with Kawangware’s Escalators for Nairobi West title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Just a week after clinching top spot in the Zone A of the Nairobi West regional Football Kenya Federation League, Kajiado based Rift Valley Sports Academy (RVSA) will on Saturday play Escalators FC from Kawangware in a playoff match to determine the overall winner of the Nairobi West region.

The match to be played at the NCC Grounds along Ngong Road Nairobi pits the winners of Zone A and B of the Nairobi West leagues.

Both teams have qualified to the National Division Two league which brings together clubs from Nairobi and Central Kenya regions.

RVSA garnered 67 points to win the Zone A of Nairobi West League while Escalators lifted the Zone B title with 64 points.

RVSA sponsored by Mtaani Home Fiber an internet providing solution marked their promotion after a stunning comeback to win 2-1 against Laser Hill after they had fell behind early in the second half of the game.

Nicholas Wambua was RVSA hero scoring from the spot in the thrilling encounter.

The win propelled RAVSA to the top of the league table with 67 points, narrowly edging out Jamuhuri Soccer, who finished second with 65 points. Laiser Hill School, settled for third place with 58 points.

RVSA head coach Dan Magero says beating Escalators to the overall Nairobi West regional title will be an icing on the cake.

“We are delighted to have qualified to the National Division Two, but we have unfinished business at the regional level and that is lifting the overall title. We want to be the kings of Nairobi West,” said Magero of the team based in Ongata Rongai, Kware