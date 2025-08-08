Rift Valley Sports Academy clash with Kawangware’s Escalators for Nairobi West title - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Rift Valley Sports Academy clash with Kawangware’s Escalators for Nairobi West title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Just a week after clinching top spot in the Zone A of the Nairobi West regional Football Kenya Federation League, Kajiado based Rift Valley Sports Academy (RVSA) will on Saturday play Escalators FC from Kawangware in a playoff match to determine the overall winner of the Nairobi West region.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The match to be played at the NCC Grounds along Ngong Road Nairobi pits the winners of Zone A and B of the Nairobi West leagues.

Both teams have qualified to the National Division Two league which brings together clubs from Nairobi and Central Kenya regions.

RVSA garnered 67 points to win the Zone A of Nairobi West League while Escalators lifted the Zone B title with 64 points.

RVSA sponsored by Mtaani Home Fiber an internet providing solution marked their promotion after a stunning comeback to win 2-1 against Laser Hill after they had fell behind early in the second half of the game.

Nicholas Wambua was RVSA hero scoring from the spot in the thrilling encounter.

The win propelled RAVSA to the top of the league table with 67 points, narrowly edging out Jamuhuri Soccer, who finished second with 65 points. Laiser Hill School, settled for third place with 58 points.

RVSA head coach Dan Magero says beating Escalators to the overall Nairobi West regional title will be an icing on the cake.

“We are delighted to have qualified to the National Division Two, but we have unfinished business at the regional level and that is lifting the overall title. We want to be the kings of Nairobi West,” said Magero of the team based in Ongata Rongai, Kware

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020