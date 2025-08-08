Rai Derby, Leos vs. Quins Highlight Explosive Christie 7s Pools - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kabras Sugar's William Muhanji in action at the Christie 7s. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Rugby

Rai Derby, Leos vs. Quins Highlight Explosive Christie 7s Pools

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – The battle for the 58th edition of Christie Sevens crown is set after the Division One pools were confirmed for the tournament scheduled for August 16–17 at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

National Sevens Circuit (NSC) leaders Strathmore Leos, will headline Pool A alongside hosts Kenya Harlequin, Zetech Oaks and Mombasa Sports Club Rugby.

Pool B features Catholic Monks, Nakuru RFC, Impala RFC and Masinde Muliro University.

Pool C will feature the Rai siblings, Menengai Oilers and Kabras Sugar as Daystar University Falcons and Uganda’s Ruga Ruga Select.

Kabras, who won the 57th edition of the tournament after edging out Quins 17-12 in last year’s final, will be keen to defend their crown and climb up the NSC standings from seventh place.

KCB Rugby after a podium finish at the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa and Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru will headline Pool D, which also includes Mwamba, Nondescripts and Kenyatta University Blak Blad.

The Christie Sevens, one of the oldest tournaments in the NSC, is expected to draw top-tier action as clubs chase vital series points.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020