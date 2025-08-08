Rai Derby, Leos vs. Quins Highlight Explosive Christie 7s Pools

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – The battle for the 58th edition of Christie Sevens crown is set after the Division One pools were confirmed for the tournament scheduled for August 16–17 at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

National Sevens Circuit (NSC) leaders Strathmore Leos, will headline Pool A alongside hosts Kenya Harlequin, Zetech Oaks and Mombasa Sports Club Rugby.

Pool B features Catholic Monks, Nakuru RFC, Impala RFC and Masinde Muliro University.

Pool C will feature the Rai siblings, Menengai Oilers and Kabras Sugar as Daystar University Falcons and Uganda’s Ruga Ruga Select.

Kabras, who won the 57th edition of the tournament after edging out Quins 17-12 in last year’s final, will be keen to defend their crown and climb up the NSC standings from seventh place.

KCB Rugby after a podium finish at the Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa and Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru will headline Pool D, which also includes Mwamba, Nondescripts and Kenyatta University Blak Blad.

The Christie Sevens, one of the oldest tournaments in the NSC, is expected to draw top-tier action as clubs chase vital series points.