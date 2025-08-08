NPCA renamed to NCCA as Kanti is reelected unopposed

NAIROB, Kenya, Aug 8 – Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) has adopted a new name and acronym following an Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Nairobi on Saturday, August 2.

The Association, responsible for promoting and regulating cricket matters in the City, will now be called Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) in line with the Sports Act, which requires all provincial associations to transition into county entities.

The new name and acronym were adopted at the elective General Meeting, which also welcomed the election of new Executive Committee officials.

During the General Meeting, incumbent chairman Kanti Rabadia was reelected unopposed to serve for the Association for the next four years.

Vice Chairman Sreenivas Thota from Stray Lions was also reelected to his post, and so were ⁠Hon. Secretary Narendra Patel “NK” from Swamibapa Sports Club and Fixtures Secretary Vishal Bhojani from Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS).

Amit Shukla from Ngara Sports Club joins the Executive Committee as⁠ ⁠Treasurer, replacing Mr. Peter D’Costa from Goan Institute.

Newly elected Committee Members are Yusuf Ezzi from An-Nadil Jamaly Sports Club and Prasad Pariyarath from Sir Ali Muslim Club (SAMC).

NPCA Secretary NK Patel highlighted: “We applied for a name change as we no longer have Provincial Associations in Kenya. NPCA was set up in the early 1980s to manage cricket in Nairobi province, and now we have changed it to NCCA. We had our AGM on Saturday and the election of new officials. Our term ended in 2025 after we had been elected in 2021 for a four-year term.”

NPCA/NCCA runs all the cricket programs in Nairobi, from men’s cricket (50 overs league/T20 league), women’s cricket league, and Junior cricket competitions.

NCCA follows several other Cricket Associations, which have since aligned with the new act, including Nakuru, which transitioned into Rift Valley County Cricket Association, and Mombasa, which was renamed to Coast Country Cricket Association.

Chairman Kanti made a statement on his vision for NCCA, emphasizing the importance of promoting juniors and women cricketers.

Kanti, who comes from Kanbis Sports Club, said the youngsters represent a squad system that churns out players of national repute.

“Our commitment comes at a transformative time for cricket in the city, with the county set to professionalize some of its completions.”

Kanti continued: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all NCCA Members who were elected and clubs for supporting the Association and placing their trust in me to resume this prestigious role of the Chairman of the NCCA. I want to assure you that I will do everything possible to elevate the standards of our game across the city. As I step into this pivotal role, I am resolutely committed to meeting your high expectations and dedicating myself to the beautiful game of cricket.”