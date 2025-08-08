New Star in town! ‘Allez Vicky’ – Mboko emerges as tennis’ new star

VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug 8 – Wildcard Victoria Mboko won her first WTA title by coming from behind to beat four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the Canadian Open final.

For the second successive match, the 18-year-old Canadian had to show resilience after conceding the opening set but rallied to win 2-6 6-4 6-1.

Mboko began the year ranked 333rd in the world but is projected to rise to 34 after a win that delighted her home crowd.

“I was super happy to be playing in Montreal for the first time. I just remember feeling nervous, but taking in the moment as much as I possibly could,” Mboko said.

“When I won my first round, I was super happy and super content. I would have never thought that I would have made it to the final, let alone win the tournament.

“I have so many emotions going through my head, I can’t even express it.”

Mboko beat four Grand Slam champions en route to collecting the title in front of 11,000 spectators.

The final of the men’s Canadian Open, which was being played between Ben Shelton and Karen Khachanov at the same time in Toronto, had to be halted when the crowd broke out in celebration after learning Mboko had won her match.

American Shelton, who won 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 7-6 (7-3), looked confused at the reaction and asked “what’s going on?” before walking over to speak with the chair umpire.

“Congrats on the title, Vicky Mboko. I had no idea what was going on at the time, but Toronto went nuts for you,” Shelton wrote on Instagram.

Mboko overcomes sloppy start

Mboko has made a habit of starting slowly on home soil over the past two weeks – coming from a set down to win on three occasions.

She struggled to find her rhythm early, with 22 unforced errors allowing Osaka to wrap up the opening set in 38 minutes.

The second set was chaotic with seven breaks of serve, but Mboko took control with a break to lead 5-2.

Serving for the set, she came up with three double faults to hand the break back, but did go on to force a decider after holding in her next service game.

Mboko broke to love in the opening game of the third set but was unable to consolidate as Osaka hit straight back.

But the local favourite went on to win the final five games, drawing chants of “Allez Vicky” as she sealed victory.

Mboko has appeared at two Grand Slams this year – reaching the third round of the French Open and the second round at Wimbledon.

The US Open, which begins on 24 August, is up next, but Mboko was keen to temper expectations.

“I’ll be playing it for the first time, so there’s a lot of new beginnings for me,” Mboko said.

“Although I’m experiencing everything for the first time this year, I think along the way it’s going to be an up-and-down journey, but I just want to enjoy the process as much as possible.

“Not everything will go my way, or not everything is going to be positive, but I’m just thrilled to be in this situation… I think it builds character.”

‘US Open is the objective’

Victoria Mboko is a two-time junior Grand Slam doubles finalist. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

After beginning the season with a 22-match unbeaten run on the second-tier ITF Tour, Mboko has shown over the past two weeks that she can mix it with the elite – beating Grand Slam winners Coco Gauff, Sofia Kenin, Elena Rybakina, and Osaka.

It’s validation of hard work from the age of three, and for parents who landed in a very different United States in 1999, one that provided solace from political unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, it was in Toronto, where Mboko, born in Charlotte, US, was inspired to play tennis.

“I remember going there as a kid and watching all the great players playing,” Mboko told the Women’s Tennis Association.

“We were watching a lot of Serena and Venus [Williams], and that’s where I took a lot of inspiration, because Serena was the greatest of all time. I used to see how the pros are, and I used to be in so much awe of them. And now I’m seeing them like right beside me.”

Mboko’s coach, Nathalie Tauziat, a former world number three and Wimbledon finalist in 1998, has overseen Mboko’s remarkable form after previously guiding her in the junior ranks.

“I think what is important for her is to see us not panic when something happens. I remember at the beginning of the year, she always told me: ‘Oh, you’re so calm during the match,” Tauziat said.

“The US Open is the objective – who knows, maybe she can do something good? Here, we are going match by match, and hoping for no injury.”

Osaka’s rebuild continues

Naomi Osaka is a two-time US Open champion. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Osaka was appearing in her second WTA final of the year and just her third since lifting the Australian Open title for the second time in 2021.

The 27-year-old parted company with coach Patrick Mouratoglou in July but looked energised in Montreal.

After beating four seeds to reach the final, Osaka’s experience appeared to be giving her the edge when claiming the opening set.

But the Japanese star, who is aiming to get her career back on track after an inconsistent period following her return from a maternity break, couldn’t last the distance.

“I’m happy to have played the final. Victoria played really well. I completely forgot to congratulate her on the court, but she did really amazing,” Osaka said.

“It’s funny, this morning I was very grateful and I don’t know why my emotions flipped so quickly.”

Osaka moves straight on to the Cincinnati Open to face Czech Linda Noskova on Saturday as she continues preparations for the US Open.