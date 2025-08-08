More Golfers Qualify for NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale at Kenya Air Force Golf Club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – More golfers have secured their place in the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale following the latest leg of the tournament held yesterday at the Kenya Air Force Golf Club, which attracted 121 players.

Among those who booked their spots was Henry Wanyama, playing off handicap 5, who emerged as the Overall Gross Men’s Winner with a score of 76 gross.

His brilliant round placed him at the top of the leaderboard in a tightly contested field. In the women’s category, Christine Kamais (handicap 13) claimed the Overall Gross Lady Winner title with a round of 88 gross, earning her place at the Grand Finale.

In Division One, Dan Lubanga (handicap 8) posted a 75 nett to take top honours. His solid showing ensured he joins the growing list of top-flight amateurs who will compete for the series title in November.

Division Two produced strong performances across both the men’s and ladies’ categories. Joseph Kitavi, playing off handicap 20, shot 66 nett to win the men’s title, while Christine Makela (handicap 21) emerged as the top lady with a 70 nett finish.

Junior golfer Jason Kamau in action during the NCBA Golf Series in Limuru.

In Division Three, Patrick Kinyua (handicap 27) delivered one of the day’s best performances with a remarkable 60 nett, the lowest score on the course, placing him firmly among the standout players of the day.

In the Guest category, Tony Mwaura (handicap 26) took the win with a strong 66 nett, capping off a successful day on the course for both competitive and visiting players.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, NCBA Bank Eastleigh Branch Manager Morris Malonza, said:

“We are pleased with the strong turnout at the Kenya Air Force Golf Club and congratulate all the winners. The NCBA Golf Series continues to give golfers across the country a fair and competitive platform. We are also happy to engage with members of this club and community, and we look forward to continued partnerships that go beyond the golf course.”

The NCBA Golf Series continues to attract golfers from across the country, and the field for the November 2025 Grand Finale continues to take shape. The next leg of the series is scheduled for Nyanza Golf Club on August 16, with more golfers expected to qualify.