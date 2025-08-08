Kithuku Set to Defend Betika Uasin Gishu Half Marathon Title as Over 800 Athletes Gear Up for Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – Joshua Kituku will be out to defend his Betika Uasin Gishu Half Marathon title this Sunday when he takes to the streets of Eldoret for the 2025 edition of the race.

More than 800 athletes are poised to battle for a share of over Ksh 1.5 million where winners, both men and women, will bag Ksh 300,000 each.

The first runners-up will receive Ksh 200,000 for their efforts.

Third place finishers will go home Ksh 100,000 richer while fourth, fifth, and sixth place finishers will get Ksh 50,000, Ksh 40,000 and Ksh 30,000 in that order.

Also, participants who finish seventh through to tenth in both categories will be awarded Ksh 20,000 each.

Naomi Chebet wins the women’s race at last year’s Uasin Gishu Half Marathon.

Sharon Kiptugen, who finished fifth last year after stopping the timer at 1:11:01, will lead the women’s field in the absence of Naomi Chebet who was crowned the champion after posting 1:10:00.

Apart from the main race category, there will also be a Master category for athletes aged 50 years and above for both men and women.

Winners in this category will each receive Ksh 30,000 as second and third placed get Ksh 20,000 and Ksh 10,000 respectively.

Hundreds in action at last year’s half marathon.

Last year, Kithuku emerged victorious in the men’s category ahead of Daniel Simiu Ebenyo and Abraham Kiptum who finished second and third respectively.

Kiptum will be hoping to dethrone Kithuku on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the Sunday showdown, Betika Head of Brand Eric Mwiti said:

“We are happy to be back to Eldoret for this year’s edition of the Betika Uasin Gishu Half Marathon. We look forward to stiff competition on Sunday and wish all the athletes the best of luck as they prepare to give their best. We remain committed to promoting athletics in the country, and this is one of the ways we do it.”

Action is set to gun off at 8 a.m.