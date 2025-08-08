Gulf in class: Kenyan clubs absent from Africa's top 75 elite list - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gor Mahia give a guard of honour to Kenya Police before their match at the last day of the FKF Premier League season. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Gulf in class: Kenyan clubs absent from Africa’s top 75 elite list

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – No Kenyan club features in the top 75 of the latest rankings by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), underlining the quality of the country’s national league.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In contrast, Tanzania boasts three teams in the list, including Simba SC (fifth), Yanga (12th) and Namungo (75th).

SC Viper is Uganda’s sole representative on the list in the 57th position.

The newly-released rankings come on the eve of the draws for the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

FKF Premier League champions Kenya Police will represent the country in the Caf Champions League as newly-promoted Nairobi United compete in the Confederation Cup.

Kenyan clubs have struggled in recent years to make headway in CAF competitions.

Last season, Police were eliminated by Zamalek in the Confederation Cup in the second preliminary round after losing 3-1 to the Egyptian giants on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia failed to advance to the group stages of the Champions League after losing to another Egyptian giant, Al Ahly, in the second preliminary round.

The absence from CAF’s elite tier means both Police and Nairobi United will be unseeded in tomorrow’s draw, increasing the likelihood of meeting stronger opponents in the early stages.

Despite the struggles of Kenyan football, the national team, Harambee Stars, have given a good account of themselves at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on home soil.

They boast four points from three games so far, having won against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and drawn with Angola.

It remains to be seen whether the continental competition will be the panacea for age-old illnesses that have ailed the Kenyan football and clubs, including lack of fans, low corporate support and poor infrastructure.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020