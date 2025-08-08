Gulf in class: Kenyan clubs absent from Africa’s top 75 elite list

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – No Kenyan club features in the top 75 of the latest rankings by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), underlining the quality of the country’s national league.

In contrast, Tanzania boasts three teams in the list, including Simba SC (fifth), Yanga (12th) and Namungo (75th).

SC Viper is Uganda’s sole representative on the list in the 57th position.

The newly-released rankings come on the eve of the draws for the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

FKF Premier League champions Kenya Police will represent the country in the Caf Champions League as newly-promoted Nairobi United compete in the Confederation Cup.

Kenyan clubs have struggled in recent years to make headway in CAF competitions.

Last season, Police were eliminated by Zamalek in the Confederation Cup in the second preliminary round after losing 3-1 to the Egyptian giants on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia failed to advance to the group stages of the Champions League after losing to another Egyptian giant, Al Ahly, in the second preliminary round.

The absence from CAF’s elite tier means both Police and Nairobi United will be unseeded in tomorrow’s draw, increasing the likelihood of meeting stronger opponents in the early stages.

Despite the struggles of Kenyan football, the national team, Harambee Stars, have given a good account of themselves at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on home soil.

They boast four points from three games so far, having won against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and drawn with Angola.

It remains to be seen whether the continental competition will be the panacea for age-old illnesses that have ailed the Kenyan football and clubs, including lack of fans, low corporate support and poor infrastructure.