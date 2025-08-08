Four-Peat! Junior Malkia Strikers Extend Winning Streak, Crush Burundi in Yaounde - Capital Sports
Junior Malkia Strikers celebrate their win over Burundi. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

Four-Peat! Junior Malkia Strikers Extend Winning Streak, Crush Burundi in Yaounde

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – The national under 20 women’s volleyball team continued their dominance at the African Championships with victory over Burundi in Yaounde, Cameroon on Friday evening.

The Junior Malkia Strikers swept past their East African neighbours in straight sets, winning 25-8 25-17 and 25-13 to edge closer to the title.

It is their fourth victory at the round-robin tournament, which began on Monday with a straight sets victory over Senegal.

Jackline Barasa’s then stumbled slightly, losing 3-1 to the hosts on Tuesday before recovering to thrash their next-door neighbours Uganda 3-0.

They then claimed the biggest scalp of the tournament, beating Egypt 3-1 (25-21, 31-33, 25-19 and 25-21) on Thursday to confirm their status as the team to beat.

The Juniors are looking for a better result than last year’s edition of the same competition, held in Tunisia, where they finished fourth.

