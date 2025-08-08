Former Arsenal midfielder Partey joins Villarreal after bail on rape charges

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 7 – Ghana international Thomas Partey has joined La Liga club Villarreal following his release from Arsenal.

The 32-year-old, who signed for Arsenal in a £45m deal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, left the Gunners when his contract expired at the end of June.

Four days later, Partey was charged with five counts of rape against two women and a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

Partey, who denies the charges, was granted conditional bail on Tuesday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Under the conditions of the bail, Partey must not contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

In a statement, Villarreal said: “The club is aware that the player is currently involved in legal proceedings in England.

“The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him.

“The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case.

“Due to the law in England in relation to the ongoing proceedings the club is unable to comment further.”

The charges against Partey followed an investigation by detectives which started in February 2022.

Nearly 1,000 supporters have signed a petition set up by online content hub the Villarreal Report to protest Partey’s signing.

Villarreal’s statement added that it “wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals”.

Partey, who will join up with his new club on Friday, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 2 September.

His move follows Villarreal’s 3-2 friendly win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.