Former Arsenal midfielder Partey joins Villarreal after bail on rape charges - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Former Arsenal midfielder Partey joins Villarreal after bail on rape charges

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 7 – Ghana international Thomas Partey has joined La Liga club Villarreal following his release from Arsenal.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 32-year-old, who signed for Arsenal in a £45m deal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, left the Gunners when his contract expired at the end of June.

Four days later, Partey was charged with five counts of rape against two women and a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

Partey, who denies the charges, was granted conditional bail on Tuesday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Under the conditions of the bail, Partey must not contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

In a statement, Villarreal said: “The club is aware that the player is currently involved in legal proceedings in England.

“The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him.

“The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case.

“Due to the law in England in relation to the ongoing proceedings the club is unable to comment further.”

The charges against Partey followed an investigation by detectives which started in February 2022.

Nearly 1,000 supporters have signed a petition set up by online content hub the Villarreal Report to protest Partey’s signing.

Villarreal’s statement added that it “wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals”.

Partey, who will join up with his new club on Friday, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 2 September.

His move follows Villarreal’s 3-2 friendly win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020