Aston Villa complete signing of Nice forward Guessand

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 8 – Aston Villa have completed the signing of Nice striker Evann Guessand for £26m plus £4.3m in add-ons.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast forward scored 12 goals last term and was named player of the season as Nice finished fourth in France’s Ligue 1.

The France-born attacker boosts Unai Emery’s striking options at Villa Park, with Ollie Watkins the only recognised centre forward in the Spaniard’s squad.

Emery was keen to reinforce his attack following the departures of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio following the expiry of their loan spells at the end of last season.

“When I heard the club wanted me I didn’t think twice,” Guessand said.

“I’m ready to give my all. Every game, every kick, every minute.”

Guessand’s arrival is Villa’s second first-team signing of the summer, following the acquisition of goalkeeper Marco Bizot from French club Brest.

Villa’s summer transfer window has been impacted by the club’s need to comply with Premier League and Uefa financial rules.

The club were fined by Uefa earlier this summer for breaching the European governing body’s squad cost ratio rules.

Villa were fined an initial £9.5m, with a further £12.9m fine conditional on compliance over a three-year period.

‘Guessand can replace Rashford’

Guessand promises to be a versatile acquisition that can help replicate Rashford’s role in Emery’s squad.

Like Rashford, Guessand can play across the front line, as well as at number 10.

Only 10 of his 30 Ligue 1 starts last season came at centre-forward, but he also made eight starts on the right wing and nine as a support striker.

As a result, Guessand provided eight assists in addition to scoring 12 times, all from open play last term. Only five players were involved in more goals in the French top flight.

The nine-cap Ivory Coast international’s numbers compare well to those of Watkins and Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park.

Guessand outperformed his expected goals tally by more than either Watkins or Rashford, but the key point of difference is that he is a more prolific dribbler, leading to significantly more involvement in terms of touches on the ball.

Depending on how he is used, Nice’s reigning player of the year can also offer more defensively in terms of winning duels and regaining possession – particularly in the opposition third – making him a versatile asset for the campaign ahead.