Aston Villa complete signing of Nice forward Guessand - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Evann Guessand has nine caps for the Ivory Coast. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

English Premier League

Aston Villa complete signing of Nice forward Guessand

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 8 – Aston Villa have completed the signing of Nice striker Evann Guessand for £26m plus £4.3m in add-ons.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast forward scored 12 goals last term and was named player of the season as Nice finished fourth in France’s Ligue 1.

The France-born attacker boosts Unai Emery’s striking options at Villa Park, with Ollie Watkins the only recognised centre forward in the Spaniard’s squad.

Emery was keen to reinforce his attack following the departures of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio following the expiry of their loan spells at the end of last season.

“When I heard the club wanted me I didn’t think twice,” Guessand said.

“I’m ready to give my all. Every game, every kick, every minute.”

Guessand’s arrival is Villa’s second first-team signing of the summer, following the acquisition of goalkeeper Marco Bizot from French club Brest.

Villa’s summer transfer window has been impacted by the club’s need to comply with Premier League and Uefa financial rules.

The club were fined by Uefa earlier this summer for breaching the European governing body’s squad cost ratio rules.

Villa were fined an initial £9.5m, with a further £12.9m fine conditional on compliance over a three-year period.

‘Guessand can replace Rashford’

Guessand promises to be a versatile acquisition that can help replicate Rashford’s role in Emery’s squad.

Like Rashford, Guessand can play across the front line, as well as at number 10.

Only 10 of his 30 Ligue 1 starts last season came at centre-forward, but he also made eight starts on the right wing and nine as a support striker.

As a result, Guessand provided eight assists in addition to scoring 12 times, all from open play last term. Only five players were involved in more goals in the French top flight.

The nine-cap Ivory Coast international’s numbers compare well to those of Watkins and Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park.

Guessand outperformed his expected goals tally by more than either Watkins or Rashford, but the key point of difference is that he is a more prolific dribbler, leading to significantly more involvement in terms of touches on the ball.

Depending on how he is used, Nice’s reigning player of the year can also offer more defensively in terms of winning duels and regaining possession – particularly in the opposition third – making him a versatile asset for the campaign ahead.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020