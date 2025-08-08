AK begin war against unethical coaches, managers via countrywide registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 8, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have launched a nationwide registration exercise for all training camps, coaches, medical staff, and other athlete support personnel, set to begin on August 12.

The exercise, which will run through to November, aims to standardize and regulate the operations of training camps and support teams across the country, ensuring a safe, professional, and accountable environment for athletes.

“The registration exercise is a crucial step in our strategy to standardise and regulate the operations of all athletics camps and groups all over the country to ensure a safe, professional and accountable environment for our athletes,” the federation said.

AK further said all those registering must present certain documents during the process.

“Coaches must submit a coaching certificate and a Police Clearance Certificate. Medical staff must present their professional license and a Police Clearance Certificate. All other ASP members, such as camp administrators, need to submit relevant certifications in their respective fields and a Police Clearance Certificate,” they said.

The federation has also directed that all foreign nationals, regardless of role, must present a valid work permit.

The process will be rolled out region by region, starting with the South Rift (August 12–16) before moving to KDF, Police, Prisons, and Nairobi (August 18–22) and the Central region (August 25–29).

North Eastern, Eastern, Southern, Coast, Nyanza, Western, and Rift Valley regions will follow in a phased schedule, concluding with Central Rift from November 3–7.

The registration exercise comes amid longstanding concerns over unscrupulous coaches and managers who have steered young athletes down a path of destruction, including financial exploitation, sexual assault and harassment, gender-based violence (GBV) and doping.



