Abu Dhabi Powers Up The Games of the Future 2025 with a Lineup of Phygital Disciplines

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug 8 – The Games of the Future 2025 is set to ignite the global sports calendar with a high-octane lineup of phygital disciplines; a fusion of physical athleticism and immersive digital gameplay.

Taking place from 18-23 December at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), this hybrid tournament brings together the world’s top phygital athletes for six days of action-packed competition across 11 cutting-edge disciplines.

With a total prize pool of $5 million on offer, phygital clubs and athletes from all across the world will be fighting for their right to be champions of the discipline they’re participating in.

The Games of the Future is the pinnacle of the phygital sports calendar, and every element of the tournament is curated to engage both physical and digital audiences. The 11 disciplines that will be competed at the event are:

• Phygital Football: Begins with a football video game before the athletes play football on a pitch

• Phygital Basketball: A basketball video game round followed by physical on-court action

• Phygital Fighting: Athletes first compete in a fighting video game, then continue the bout in a physical arena

• Phygital Dancing: Athletes match their live movements to an interactive rhythm video game

• Phygital Shooter: Clubs face off in digital shooter round followed by a round of laser tag

• Battle Royale: A competitive format where clubs fight to be the last club standing

• MOBA PC: A Multiplayer Online Battle Arena tournament played on PC

• MOBA Mobile: A Multiplayer Online Battle Arena tournament played on mobile

• Drone Racing: Pilots navigate high speed drones through an obstacle course using first-person view headsets

• VR Games: Virtual environments where players rely on reflexes and spatial awareness

• Battle of Robots: Remote-controlled robots face off in fast-paced, head-to-head combat

To be at the top of these disciplines requires a new class of athlete – combining physical prowess and digital dexterity, performing under intense pressure in a ground-breaking and exciting new event format that will attract fans of all ages.

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, said: “This tournament is where elite clubs and future-facing experiences converge. Hosting the Games of the Future in Abu Dhabi reflects our commitment to elevating the global conversation around the future blend of sport and technology, and Abu Dhabi makes the perfect host for this bold experiment. With UAE Vision 2031 and the Year of Community in mind, we’re fostering diverse participation, shared innovation, and new connections across cultures and generations.”

Nis Hatt, CEO of Phygital International, said: “With confirmation of these 11 disciplines and the prize pool, the stage is set for Abu Dhabi to be the center of phygital sports in this year’s exciting, global Games of the Future. Athletes and fans will join us in experiencing the immersive and high-octane experience of phygital sports, which are built for the next generation. As the guardians of the phygital movement, we are proud to bring the Games of the Future to life. It is a global stage for innovation, inclusion, and imagination.”

Before the spotlight turns to the Games of the Future this December, Phygital Contenders: Abu Dhabi – Football took place at ADNEC, transforming the venue into a dynamic arena where global contenders participated in the final qualifying stage to fight for a place in the Phygital Football discipline at this year’s Games of the Future. The tournament set the stage for the 21 participating clubs in a hyper-interactive space where tactical smarts and athletic precision collided in sync. As the action unfolded, athletes and enthusiasts alike got a first taste of the energy that will define the Games of the Future 2025.

ADNEC will also serve as the arena for the Games of the Future in December. As a dynamic space purpose-built for innovation and scale, it will be transformed into a futuristic arena suitable for this ground-breaking global event – offering the ideal environment to deliver a world-class phygital sports showcase. Its strategic infrastructure and operational excellence continue to position Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for international events at the intersection of technology, sport, and culture.