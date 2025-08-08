3rd KCA University’s VC & CEO Cycling tour goes international

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – KCA University has launched the 3rd VC & CEO cycling tour, the first across borders.

The #ArushaCircuit is going to be led by a peloton of 11 cyclists, including one KCA University student, covering 698km from 13th to 15th August 2025.

The tour will traverse Nairobi, Kitengela, Namanga, Arusha, Moshi, Tarakea, Oloitoktok, Emali, Salama, Machakos, and back to Nairobi, with a mission to raise KES 15 million to fund scholarships for brilliant students whose dreams risk stalling due to a lack of school fees and raise road safety awareness. Every kilometre covered will be a promise of access, of safety, of hope.

What began in 2023 as a blended passion for cycling with a mission to fund education has grown into a movement that has transformed the lives of 36 students who have been handed keys to unlock their futures.

Speaking at the launch, which was held at the main campus in Ruaraka, Prof. Isaiah I. C. Wakindiki, the VC & CEO, said, “For the first time, this tour will cross borders because just like education knows no bounds, neither should the effort to make it accessible.”

He added, “This initiative goes beyond geographical expansion to carry the message of education equity and road safety awareness across nations. Admission to public universities remains fiercely competitive, with less than 30% of qualified high‐school graduates securing government-funded enrolment, entrenching barriers for students from low-income backgrounds. The VC & CEO Cycling Tour, therefore, tackles this inequity and unlocks educational access for youth who would otherwise be shut out by financial constraints.”

The University also commissioned a Centre for Road Safety and Accidents Surveillance Research, a bold and transformative initiative that speaks to the heart of commitment to generating knowledge and driving meaningful change in society.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows that 4,748 people lost their lives to road accidents in 2024, an increase of 424 deaths in 2023.

KCA University’s involvement in road safety advocacy anchors action in research and evidence, with the multidisciplinary hub uniting academia, government agencies, industry stakeholders, and civil society in a shared mission of solving the road carnage menace in Kenya.

“ This center will gather and analyze crash data, map accident blackspots, and generate evidence-backed recommendations to guide policy reforms and infrastructure planning,” said Prof. Wakindiki.

“It will integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and spatial analytics to identify crash patterns, inform urban planning, and support life-saving policy interventions. It will also serve as an incubator for innovation, piloting tech solutions like digital crash reporting systems, cyclist visibility tools, and road user behaviour studies”, said Prof. Wakindiki.

KCA University invites government agencies, development partners, the private sector, and the public to join this transformative journey.