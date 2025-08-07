Zambia seek experience with CHAN opportunity - Capital Sports
Kevin Kampamba

CHAN 2025

Zambia seek experience with CHAN opportunity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Zambian attacking midfielder Kelvin Kampamba says the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) is a huge opportunity for players to develop and take the next steps in their careers.

He has rallied his Chipolopolo teammates to grab the opportunity with both hands as they seek to move to better leagues across the world.

Kampamba, who now features for Zesco United, is playing the CHAN tournament for the second time having featured in the 2021 edition.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, the midfielder believes the tournament can push players into unchartered waters.

“This is a really great tournament because often, scouts and coaches from other teams are watching and it can open doors for you. For me, the 2021 tournament helped me to get a move to Libya where I played for two seasons so I am a testimony of what it can do,” Kampamba said.

He added, “As a team we want to take advantage of this chance and do our best to advance ourselves. We have prepared well and ready to go all out and perform well.”

Zambia open their tournament on Thursday afternoon, when they face off with the DR Congo in Group A.

