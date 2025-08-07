‘My heart beats for club football,’ – Harambee Stars coach McCarthy confesses long-term dream job

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 7, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy plans to return to club football at some point in his coaching career.

McCarthy says he prefers the adrenaline rush of working with players everyday and imparting his ideas to help grow new talents.

“I am a relatively young coach and I haven’t been in this profession for a long time. I would love to go back to club football because I miss it. I don’t see myself staying in a national coaching position for a long time. I like the challenge of working with players each and everyday and teaching them…helping them to become better,” the South African said.

McCarthy began his coaching journey at South African side Cape Town City who he led to the MTN Cup in 2018.

He then took over at AmaZulu in 2020, coaching them for two years during which he led them to their best-ever finish in the league — second place.

McCarthy also qualified the side to the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

His latest taste of club football before he took over at Harambee Stars was with Manchester United where he was roped in by then manager Erik Ten Hag as the forwards coach.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy addresses the press ahead of the match against Angola on Thursday. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

McCarthy is currently preparing Harambee Stars to face Angola in the second match of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) on Thursday night at the Kasarani Stadium.

His opposite in the dugout, Pedro Goncalves, has been a longstanding feature of the Angolan national team, clocking almost a decade in the head coach position.

Quizzed over whether he would want to emulate the Portuguese, McCarthy said he does not see himself spending that many years as a national team boss.

“Congratulations to him (Goncalves)…life must be beautiful in Angola for him to stay for that long. As for me, my ambition is to go back to coaching at the club level because I believe I am still young. Maybe, it is something I might do when I am bit older…maybe 70 years old…if Harambee Stars would have me back then I would stay for 10 years,” the Uefa Pro License holder said.

Harambee Stars players in training at Kasarani Annex ahead of Thursday’s match against Angola. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Regardless of how long he remains in the national team job, the former Porto striker is determined to make a positive impact in Kenyan football.

He is hoping that Harambee Stars’ CHAN performance will have a ripple effect on the sport in the country — longlasting impact.

“I am just hoping the rise continues…the support and the love for football in Kenya is crazty, not just for CHAN. They just needed the right structure and right people in place. The ripple effect on the players is that it motivates them to work hard because how would you want to disappoint when so many people are behind you?” he posed.

McCarthy is further positive that more talents will emerge in the coming years.

“We are a work in progress…these are the best players in the local league. The players that we have give us hope that we will one day see a few clinical strikers in the making. It is their first tournament, don’t set your expectations so high. In a few years time, Kenya will end up having a very good bunch of players in every department,” he said.

The match against Angola will be McCarthy’s sixth in charge of Harambee Stars, having already won thrice, drawn twice and lost once in the previous ones.