McCarthy makes attacking changes for CHAN duel with Angola - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy in action training. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

McCarthy makes attacking changes for CHAN duel with Angola

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Kenya Police youngster Edward Omondi and clubmate Marvin Nabwire have been handed starts in Harambee Stars  African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter against Angola at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday evening. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Omondi comes in for Masoud Juma who misses out of the game due to an injury sustained in Sunday 1-0 win over Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It will be a maiden appearance for the former Sofapaka youngster who was called up to the squad as part of a 30-man provisional team before he was dropped from Harambee Stars trip to the Cecafa Four Nations tournament in Arusha, Tanzania.

However,  ‘Ondimo’ — as he is popularly known — was recalled at the last minute following Mohammed Bajaber’s transfer to Tanzania giants Simba SC.

On the other hand, Nabwire starts his first game since he came on as a sub in Sunday’s encounter. 

Also handed a start is Ulinzi Stars skipper Boniface Muchiri as Benni McCarthy rejigs his attack.

Tusker FC’s Ryan Ogam, who started on the right wing against DRC, drops to the bench as does David Sakwa.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020