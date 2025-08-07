LAFC ‘changed my heart’ – Son leaves Spurs for MLS

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 7 – Son Heung-min admits a move to Los Angeles FC was not his “first choice” but a chat with the club’s president “changed his heart” to join for a record Major League Soccer (MLS) fee.

BBC Sport understands LAFC have paid a fee in excess of £20m for the former Tottenham Hotspur captain, whose two-year contract has the option of an additional two years.

Son revealed in a news conference on Saturday he would leave Tottenham after 10 years at the club.

The 33-year-old was present at LAFC’s 2-1 Leagues Cup win over Mexican side Tigres UANL on Tuesday.

The fee paid to Spurs for the South Korean surpasses the previous MLS record of £16.5m paid by Atlanta United to sign Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough in February.

“It’s a dream come true. LA – what a city,” said Son on Wednesday.

“If I’m honest, it was not my first choice. But the first call I had with [LAFC co-president] John [Thorrington] after my season finished, he changed my mind, changed my heart, my brain.

“He showed me the destination where I should be. Now I’m here, I’m more than happy, I’m so excited.”

In a club press release published earlier, Son was quoted as saying: “Los Angeles has such a rich history of champions, and I am here to help write the next chapter. I’m excited for this new challenge in MLS. I have come to LA to lift trophies and give everything for this club, this city, and its fans.”

Son joins an LAFC side currently sixth in the Western Conference and reunites with former Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris.

He made his final appearance for Tottenham in a 1-1 pre-season friendly against Newcastle in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday.

After arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 he scored 173 goals in 454 appearances for Spurs.

He was captain when Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Europa League final in May to clinch their first trophy in 17 years.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said: “Sonny is one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous Lilywhite shirt and he has been a joy to watch over the past decade.

“Not only is he a wonderfully gifted footballer, but he’s also an incredible human being who has touched hearts and inspired people throughout the club and all over the world.

“Sonny has given so much to this club, both on and off the pitch, and for that we are forever grateful.

“We wish him all the best for the future, and he will always be welcome back at the club as a beloved and cherished member of our Spurs family.”