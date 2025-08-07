Kenya Slapped with Hefty Fine over Security Breach At CHAN DRC match   - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fans celebrating goal against DR Congo in CHAN opener. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

Kenya Slapped with Hefty Fine over Security Breach At CHAN DRC match  

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has slapped Football Kenya Federation with Ksh1.9 million fine owing to security breach during Harambee Stars’ CHAN opening match last Sunday against DRC at the Kasarani Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a ruling released by CAF’s Disciplinary Board on Thursday, Kenya was found to be guilty and was imposed a Ksh 647, 385 (USD 5,000) fine for the stampede and unauthorised access.

A further Ksh 1, 294, 042 (USD 10,000) was imposed to Kenya for the assault on CAF personnel and guests.

“The CAF Disciplinary Board charged with breaching Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code as well as Articles 15, 31, and 32 of the CAF Safety and Security Regulations during the match between Kenya and DR Congo,” a statement from CAF read.

Kenya was also issued with a stern warning for the ignition of fire inside the stadium and ordered to pay the fines within 60 days.

Co-hosts Tanzania was not spared either as they were handed a Ksh 1, 294, 042 (USD 10,000) fine for misbehaviour of fans who broke safety and security protocols during Taifa Stars match against Burkina Faso.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020