Kenya Slapped with Hefty Fine over Security Breach At CHAN DRC match  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has slapped Football Kenya Federation with Ksh1.9 million fine owing to security breach during Harambee Stars’ CHAN opening match last Sunday against DRC at the Kasarani Stadium.

In a ruling released by CAF’s Disciplinary Board on Thursday, Kenya was found to be guilty and was imposed a Ksh 647, 385 (USD 5,000) fine for the stampede and unauthorised access.

A further Ksh 1, 294, 042 (USD 10,000) was imposed to Kenya for the assault on CAF personnel and guests.

“The CAF Disciplinary Board charged with breaching Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF Disciplinary Code as well as Articles 15, 31, and 32 of the CAF Safety and Security Regulations during the match between Kenya and DR Congo,” a statement from CAF read.

Kenya was also issued with a stern warning for the ignition of fire inside the stadium and ordered to pay the fines within 60 days.

Co-hosts Tanzania was not spared either as they were handed a Ksh 1, 294, 042 (USD 10,000) fine for misbehaviour of fans who broke safety and security protocols during Taifa Stars match against Burkina Faso.