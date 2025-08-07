NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Democratic Republic of Congo bounced back from an opening defeat to dispatch the Chipolopolo of Zambia 2-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Thursday evening.
CHAN 2025
In Photos: DR Congo whip Zambia to bounce back in CHAN Group A
