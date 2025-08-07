“I spoke to him on Saturday” – McCarthy reveals close tie to depared Porto mate - Capital Sports
McCarthy emotional

Football

“I spoke to him on Saturday” – McCarthy reveals close tie to depared Porto mate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Kenya’s head coach Benni McCarthy broke down in tears as he spoke about his former teammate and captain at FC Porto Jorge Costa who tragically passed away in Portugal on Tuesday.

Costa passed away aged 53 following a cardiac arrest at the club’s training centre. The defender led the Portuguese club to Champions League glory under manager Jose Mourinho in 2004 and won 50 caps for Portugal.

McCarthy, now the head coach of the Harambee Stars, was a key member of the Porto team that won the Champions League broke down in tears as he addressed the media ahead of the team’s second match of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) which is hosted in Nairobi.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net after the presser, an emotional McCarthy paid tribute to Costa.

“I was told about it yesterday as I was on the bus from training and it really broke me. We just spoke last Saturday. He was a great figure for the team. Not just a teammate but a brother and a leader. I came to Porto as a young kid from Africa and he took my hand he guided me and made me feel at home. We achieved so many things together and it is now really tough to be here now. I have a team to take care of at the tournament and it is not easy,” McCarthy told Telecomasia.

Tributes have continued to pour for Costa who is regarded as Porto’s greatest captain.

