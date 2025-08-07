HALFTIME REPORT: 10-man Harambee Stars hold on against marauding Angolans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Marvin Nabwire received a red card as Harambee Stars came back to hold Angola in an eventful first 45 minutes of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday night.

The Angolans drew first blood through Jo Paciencia’s close range strike after being fed through by Antonia Da Silva Hossi.

However, Harambee Stars equalised through Austin Odhiambo’s coolly taken penalty after he was fouled in the danger area by Afonso Marques.

Unfortunately, disaster struck midway through the first half as Nabwire was given marching orders for a foul on Angola’s Alem.

The Kenya Police midfielder was attempting to get to Bryne Omondi’s misplaced pass — the goalkeeper attempting to clear hastily under pressure from two Angolan forwards.

Initially given a yellow card, Nabwire was sent for an early shower after centre referee Sadou Ali Brahamou of Niger reviewed video evidence that warranted a straight red.

Nonetheless, Kenya have defended stoically despite numerical disadvantage, even making occasional forays into their opponents’ defensive area.

Odhiambo had a glorious chance to double his tally in added time as he miscontrolled a pass from Boniface Muchiri, which put him through on goal.

The second half promises more tantalising moments as Kenya seek to continue their unbeaten run as Angola fight for their first win of the tournament.