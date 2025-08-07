German Muller joins Vancouver in MLS after Bayern exit

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 8 – Former Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has joined Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps for the rest of the 2025 season.

The 35-year-old left the German side at the end of last season when his contract expired, bringing an end to his 25-year association with the Bundesliga champions.

Vancouver’s deal includes the option to sign Muller as a designated player (DP) for the 2026 MLS season – each club is allowed three DPs whose wages are not counted against their salary cap.

Whitecaps acquired the discovery priority rights for Muller from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $200,000 (£149,000) in 2025 general allocation money (GAM), $100,000 (£75,000) in 2026 GAM, and a conditional $100,000 (£75,000) in 2026 GAM.

He will officially join the club upon receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC), visa and work permit.

“I’m looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship,” said Muller, who started his youth career at Bayern in 2000 and led them to two Champions League and 13 Bundesliga titles.

“I’ve heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I’m coming to win. I’ve had great conversations with [sporting director] Axel Schuster and [head coach] Jesper Sorensen, and now I can’t wait to play in front of the supporters and to see all of the fans come out to BC Place as we head towards the play-offs.”

Muller also made 131 appearances for Germany, scoring 45 goals, and lifted the 2014 World Cup after winning the Golden Boot as top scorer of the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Vancouver are currently second, a point behind San Diego, in the Western Conference with 10 regular season matches remaining.