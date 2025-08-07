FKF enters into partnership with Tourism Ministry to promote sports

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, through the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has entered into a six-month partnership deal with Football Kenya Federation worth Ksh 15 million.

The agreement aims to boost the popularity of football, particularly the national football team Harambee Stars, to spotlight Kenya’s adventure offerings, cultural richness, and regional markets.

Cabinet Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, escribed the partnership as a powerful chance to enhance Kenya’s global image through the passion of sports.

“Moments in sports shape how the world perceives us. Our athletes embody the spirit, resilience, and pride of Kenya. Through this partnership, we aim to connect with millions of fans by showcasing Kenya’s adventure, culture, and warm hospitality,” said Miano.

The Magical Kenya brand will feature under the agreement, especially during national football matches through match branding, digital content, team merchandise, and fan engagement experiences.

This initiative is part of KTB’s larger strategy to delve into high-profile campaigns featuring campaigns featuring global icons like Eliud Kipchoge, and international events such as the WRC Safari Rally and the Magical Kenya Open.

FKF President, Hussein Mohammed, embraced the partnership and welcomed other stakeholders to join the nudge to elevate Kenyan sports.

“We thank Kenya Tourism Board for believing in the power of football. This partnership is a major step in showcasing how football can drive not just passion, but purpose and promote Kenya to the world,” Hussein said.

June Chepkemei, KTB CEO, echoed the excitement, highlighting the potential of football to connect with younger, experience-driven audiences across the continent and even the globe.

“Sports, particularly football, present and opportunity to reposition Keya’s brand through authentic storytelling, and shared experiences,” she said. “We are excited to use this platform to amplify our adventure, cultural richness, and natural beauty.”

Industry data says that currently football accounts for nearly a third of global tourism market, with fans frequently travelling to attend games.

This partnership is set to inspire a new wave of tourism interest while reinforcing football’s growing role in promoting national pride and economic development.