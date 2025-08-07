CHAN-ce of a Lifetime: Harambee Stars centreback Omija keen to wow suitors for a move abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 7, 2025 – Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija hopes the African Nations Championships (CHAN) will be his gateway to a career beyond Kenyan borders.

Omija is praying that suitors will come streaming in as he struts his stuff at the ongoing continental showpiece.

“I thank God that since I made my debut in the national team last year, I have been able to remain consistent. It has motivated me to work harder even as my main aim remains to go abroad and play in another league,” the Gor Mahia centreback said.

Omija first donned the red and white jersey of Harambee Stars on June 11 last year, in a World Cup qualifier against Ivory Coast in Malawi.

Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija in training. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The match ended goalless, which Omija exhibiting poise and maturity against the African champions for the 90+ minutes that he was on the pitch.

Since then, the 22-year-old has become a mainstay of Harambee Stars backline, even with the transition from Engin Firat to Benni McCarthy as head coach.

Once again, he was rock at the back as Kenya ground out a 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in their CHAN opener at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

One outstanding moment was a goal line clearance that helped keep Kenya in the game and walk away with maximum points.

Nonetheless, the former Kariobangi Sharks defender believes the defensive discipline was more of a teamwork effort than individual.

Harambee Stars defender Alphonce Omija in action for his club, Gor Mahia, against Sofapaka. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“Defending starts from the front…it is a matter of teamwork. We want to improve on that front in our next match against Angola,” he said.

Omija will once again be called upon to be at his best as McCarthy’s charges square up to Angola in their second encounter of the tourney at the same venue on Thursday night.

The southern Africans lost 2-0 to Morocco in their opening game on Sunday at the Nyayo Stadium.

However, they are not a team to be sniffed at, having clinched this year’s Cosafa Tournament with a 5-0 thrashing of Namibia in the final.

Their pedigree notwithstanding, Omija says they will be ready to match their opponents in every department.

“We respect everyone but don’t fear anyone…we are ready for the challenge tomorrow. We are ready for them,” he said.

Harambee Stars will also play against Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 17) in their other Group A fixtures.