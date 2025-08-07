CHAN: 10-man Harambee Stars pick crucial point against Angola to go top of Group

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Harambee Stars drew 1-1 with Angola in their second match at African Nations Championships (CHAN) at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday night.

The Angolans drew first blood in the 12th minute through Jo Paciencia, following some intricate wing play by Antonio Da Silva.

However, Kenya equalised five minutes later through Austin Odhiambo’s penalty after he was fouled in the box by Afonso Marques.

Kenya were reduced to 10-men midway through the first half as Marvin Nabwire was given his.marching orders for a foul on Alem.

Angola thought they had scored the winner at the death courtesy of Joao Manha’s bullet header.

However, the goal was chalked off for offside after a VAR review.

More to follow…