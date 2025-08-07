Canadian Mboko sets up Osaka final after stunning comeback - Capital Sports
Victoria Mboko started the year ranked 333rd in the world

Tennis

Canadian Mboko sets up Osaka final after stunning comeback

Published

VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug 8 – Teenager Victoria Mboko will face Naomi Osaka in the final of the Canadian Open after defying the odds to upset former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

The 18-year-old Canadian, ranked 85th in the world, lost the first set and saved a match point in the second before going on to seal a 1-6 7-5 7-6 (7-4) victory in Montreal.

Mboko, a wildcard entry for the tournament, will face former world number one Osaka on Thursday in her first WTA 1000 final.

“I had everyone supporting me and pushing me through,” said Mboko.

“Without you guys, I don’t think I would’ve been able to pull this through.”

The Canadian, who is set to move into the top 50 in the rankings when they are updated next week, has already beaten Coco Gauff and Sofia Kenin on her remarkable run to the final.

She started the year ranked 333rd in the world but opened the season with a stunning 22-match winning streak.

Osaka stands in her way of a famous victory, following the Japanese’s 6-2 7-6 (9-7) win against Danish 16th seed Clara Tauson.

Khachanov stuns Zverev

In the men’s tournament in Toronto, three-time Grand Slam runner-up Alexander Zverev suffered a shock defeat by Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov.

The 29-year-old saved a match point before going on to complete a 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-4) win against the German.

“I had to dig deep and lift my level. It was a very demanding, very mental, very physical match,” said Khachanov.

“Today was a real close one. I was match point down, if the ball touches the net and drops over we wouldn’t be talking now.”

Khachanov will face America’s Ben Shelton in the final after he overcame compatriot and second seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets with a 6-4 6-3 victory.

